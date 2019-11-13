George Conway to give live analysis of impeachment hearings on MSNBC

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, will be giving analysis on President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings on one of the president’s least favorite cable news networks.

MSNBC director of booking Jesse Rodriguez announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that Conway is joining “our live special coverage of the impeachment hearings” that are set to begin at 10 a.m. EST.

Conway will be joined on the network by Neal Katyal, a professor of national security law at Georgetown University Law Center.

George Conway has emerged as one of President Trump’s fiercest conservative critics over the last year, despite the fact that his wife is one of Trump’s most reliable defenders. He has come out in favor of impeaching the president and has regularly questioned whether the president is mentally fit enough to serve in the office of the presidency.