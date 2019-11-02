Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Get over it’: Fox’s Jeanine Pirro says what President Trump does is ‘none of your damn business’

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro gave an angry defense of President Donald Trump on Saturday evening.

Pirro lashed out as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the former federal prosecutor who now chairs the House Judiciary Committee, as an “emperor.”

“In the end, this is about a conversation our president had with the president of Ukraine,” Pirro claimed, despite the fact the call is only one data point in a pattern of behavior at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And to be honest with you, it’s none of your damn business what was said,” Pirro argued.

She also attacked the White House whistleblower as “just another punk trying to get his leftist credits.”

“To all of you out there, get over it,” Pirro demanded. “This is a bunch of nonsense.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump shouts that Pelosi is ‘unhinged’ while departing DC to attend Ultimate Fighting Championship

Published

53 mins ago

on

November 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at the Speaker of the House of Representatives while leaving the White House to attend a Saturday night mixed martial arts fight in New York City.

"Nancy Pelosi has become unhinged," Trump argued. "There is something wrong with her."

"If you look at what’s happening, look at the poll numbers, the poll numbers in the swing states, they’re saying don’t do this. Don’t do it," Trump argued.

https://twitter.com/jeanquan/status/1190624186395312128

"I’m fine with it," Trump claimed, despite the large volume of his panicked tweets. "We did absolutely nothing wrong. We had a totally appropriate — I even say perfect conversation with the president of Ukraine. Everybody knows it."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox’s Brit Hume gets schooled in conspiracy law after fumbling attempt to defend Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 2, 2019

By

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume was lectured by legal experts on Saturday after declaring that an attempted crime is not really a crime.

Hume quoted an editorial from the conservative Wall Street Journal, which is also owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation.

"De­moc­rats want to im­peach Mr. Trump for ask­ing a for­eign gov­ernment to in­ves­ti­gate his po­lit­i­cal ri­val for cor­ruption, though the probe never hap­pened, and for with­hold­ing aid to Ukraine that in the end wasn’t with­held," the quote read.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘greatly envies people who can spell’: George Conway says the president has a ‘third-grade vocabulary’

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 2, 2019

By

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway ridiculed President Donald Trump's intelligence during a Saturday Twitter smackdown.

Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, suggested Trump "probably has at least a third-grade vocabulary."

He also said Trump "greatly envies people who can read."

And Conway sarcastically called Trump a "stable genius, with great and unmatched wisdom."

This is unfair. @realDonaldTrump probably has at least a third-grade vocabulary. But it’s true that he has sexually assaulted a number of women. https://t.co/YANH3ih8z9

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image