Glenn Greenwald assaulted by pro-Bolsonaro journalist during live broadcast
Augusto Nunes, a defender of Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, struck Greenwald in the face after the Intercept journalist repeatedly called him a “coward.”
This is a developing story… Check back for possible updates…
The Intercept‘s Glenn Greenwald was assaulted during a live broadcast Thursday by a right-wing Brazilian journalist and defender of the country’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.
Greenwald, whose reporting this year has exposed unethical and possibly criminal behavior by Bolsonaro and his government, repeatedly called journalist and columnist Augusto Nunes a “coward” during a segment on Jovem Pan News, one of Brazil’s largest right-wing radio and Youtube outlets.
In a tweet ahead of his appearance, Greenwald said he had “many questions” for Nunes, who suggested in September that a juvenile judge should investigate Greenwald and his husband, Brazilian lawmaker David Miranda, for neglecting their adopted children.
“We have a lot of political differences, I have no problem being criticized for my work, I criticize him too, but what he did was the ugliest and dirtiest thing I’ve ever seen in my career as a journalist,” Greenwald said of Nunes’ comments during Thursday’s show.
This is genuinely horrifying, as have been all the threats/intimidation Bolsonaro and his goons have directed towards Glenn and his Intercept colleagues. https://t.co/9s4A6KnVQI
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 7, 2019
Watch the full incident:
Breaking Banner
Searing internal memo from Syria expert hammers White House for ‘catastrophic sideshow’ in the Middle East
A Syria expert is sounding the alarm on President Donald Trump's refusal to fight back against Turkey's war with America's Kurdish allies.
A New York Times report revealed Bill Roebuck, Deputy Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, issued a memo that hammers the White House for careless and lazy foreign policy.
National security reporter Katie Bo Williams noted on Twitter that Roebuck "has spent more time on the ground in Syria than just about anybody in Washington right now," and would have the expert information necessary to guide the White House policy on ISIS and the Middle East.
Congressional watchdog group launches investigation into Trump’s withholding of Ukraine aid
According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the Government Accountability Office is investigating the Trump administration's withholding of $400 million in aid to Ukraine, which is at the center of the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.
The investigation comes after Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) asked U.S. comptroller general Gene Dadaro last week if the administration’s failure to inform Congress about the hold violated appropriations law. Chuck Young, a spokesman for the watchdog group, said that the investigation was launched to answer Hollen's question.
Families hold first funerals for Mormon massacre victims
Relatives began holding funerals Thursday for the nine Mormon women and children murdered in northern Mexico, still reeling from pain and anger three days after the massacre.
Long convoys of cars carrying the victims' extended families from other parts of Mexico and the United States wound their way through the rugged mountains to Rancho La Mora, a hamlet of neatly kept ranch-style houses and immaculately groomed pines where the four victims lived and will now be buried in a small cemetery.
Under a heavy security deployment, relatives gathered beneath a white tent and took turns filing past the children's coffins, which were decorated with family photographs, baby booties and signs reading "Angels" and "Daughters of the King."