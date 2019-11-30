Quantcast
Connect with us

Google banned ads from Boris Johnson’s Tories for deceiving British voters ahead of UK election: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Google caught Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party attempting to deceive British voters ahead of the December 12th general election, according to a new report in The Independent.

“Google has banned eight different adverts paid for by the Conservatives over the last month because they broke its rules, The Independent can reveal. The move by the search giant comes amid mounting concerns about the Tories’ use of disinformation and fake news as campaigning tools at the general election,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Six of the banned adverts were put up by the Tories on the day of the Labour manifesto launch – when the Conservative Party set up a fake website called labourmanifesto.co.uk purporting to contain the opposition’s policies,” the newspaper reported. “During that incident, the Tories paid Google to push its fake version of the Labour manifesto to the top of search results for those searching for the deal document.”

That was not the only deception scheme the party was caught running.

“That incident followed another earlier in the week in which the Tories set up a fake fact-checking service, which they used to pump out party lines from their press office to unsuspecting social media users,” The Independent reported.

Labour Party Chair Ian Lavery blasted the tactics.

“The fact that the Conservatives are resorting to fake news shows that they have no plans or desire to improve the lives of people in Britain,” he charged. “While Labour is running the biggest, people-powered campaign for real change in a generation, the Tories are relying on cynical and dishonest tactics.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Google ads did not occur in isolation.

“Other than the Google ads and the fake fact-checking service, the Tories have been criticised for other uses of disinformation or fake news. The latest scandal on Friday erupted after it emerged the party had edited footage of BBC reporters to make it look like they were endorsing Tory attack-lines about a “Brexit delay”. The party was also previously criticised for doctoring a video of Labour Brexit chief Keir Starmer. On another occasion, a candidate in a marginal seat was caught on camera setting up a fake encounter with a swing voter to try and deceive a journalist,” The Independent explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Intel Chairman Adam Schiff announces Tuesday vote on impeachment inquiry report on Donald Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 30, 2019

By

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a Tuesday vote on their impeachment committee report.

The vote is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Eastern.

The Intelligence Committee is chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking Republican is Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).

NEWS: The House Intelligence committee will vote on its impeachment inquiry report on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6PM ET. The report then heads to the Judiciary Committee, which is holding its first public hearing on Wednesday at 10AM ET https://t.co/dOXljGqWoT

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Everything Trump Touches Dies’: Alabama Crimson Tide ridiculed for being ‘cursed’ by the president after another loss

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 30, 2019

By

The Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Iron Bowl Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

The loss came three weeks after Alabama fans cheered President Donald Trump -- and lost their first home game in four years to Lousiana State University.

Trump was blamed for jinxing the Crimson Tide after the loss to LSU -- and was once again ridiculed after Alabama's second loss.

One popular joke was that "Everything Trump Touches Dies" -- often abbreviated as #ETTD online -- which came from the title of a best-selling book by conservative political strategist Rick Wilson.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s latest defense is that impeachment hearings should not occur while he’s out of town

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 30, 2019

By

While on vacation at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump attacked Democrats for the impeachment inquiry into his solicitation of foreign election assistance.

"I will be representing our Country in London at NATO, while the Democrats are holding the most ridiculous Impeachment hearings in history," Trump argued

"Read the Transcripts, NOTHING was done or said wrong," Trump argued, despite the fact the transcript revealed him soliciting foreign election assistance in violation of federal law.

The scheme was also confessed on national TV by White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Trump's defense attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Continue Reading
 
 