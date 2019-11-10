GOP congressman: Trump deserves the same legal treatment as ‘murderers’ and ‘rapists’
Republican Rep. Mac Thornberry of Texas argued on Sunday that President Donald Trump deserves the same legal treatment as “murderers” and “rapists.”
Thornberry made the remarks while appearing on ABC’s This Week program.
“There’s a reason we let murderers and robbers and rapists go free when their due process rights have been violated,” the congressman said of Trump’s impeachment case. “We believe the integrity of the system, the integrity of the constitution, the integrity of the processes under our legal system, is more important than the outcome of one particular case.”
He added: “So, I don’t think you can sweep process under the rug, because it is part of an impeachment decision, which has a constitutional requirement: bribery, treason, high crimes and misdemeanors, but also a political element about whether it’s good for the country to pursue it under these circumstances.”
Watch the video below from ABC.
Is Virginia’s ‘blue wave’ election a sign the GOP is a dying party?
Last week, Virginia voters made history in multiple ways. Not only did they give Democrats unified control of state government for the first time since 1993, but in doing so, along with recent federal elections, they returned Virginia to the ranks of solid blue states for the first time since 1948. And if that’s not a long enough time-span, they also elected Ghazala Hashmi, the first female Muslim state senator in the legislature that passed America’ first religious freedom statute in 1786,
“This is the third straight message that we sent to the president,” said Chris Bolling, executive director of the Virginia Democratic Party. “It’s three consecutive times that voters in Virginia are firmly rejecting the president and his policies, and we will continue doing so in 2020, and we’ll make this his last year in office,” he told Salon “That's what I think the larger national takeaway from what happened in Virginia is.”
Lindsey Graham: Senate can ignore ‘invalid’ impeachment if it doesn’t expose the whistleblower
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) argued that he will consider any impeachment "invalid" unless it exposes the identity of the whistleblower who outed President Donald Trump's alleged extortion of Ukraine.
While speaking to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Graham suggested that the Senate does not have to fulfill its constitutional obligations to try the president if the House impeachment is deemed "invalid."
Graham praised Republicans in the House who have called on both the whistleblower and Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, to testify.
"I consider any impeachment in the House that doesn't allow us to know who the whistleblower is to be invalid," the South Carolina senator declared. "Because without the whistleblower complaint, we wouldn't be talking about any of this."
Nikki Haley accuses Rex Tillerson and John Kelly of trying to recruit her to undercut Trump: report
According to a report in the Washington Post, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley claims former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly tried to enlist her aid in undermining President Donald Trump.
Relying upon a copy of Haley's new book, “With All Due Respect,” the Post states that the former GOP governor of South Carolina found Tillerson particularly "exhausting."