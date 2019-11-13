GOP counsel Steve Castor ripped for ‘drowning’ during impeachment: ‘Someone find a lifeguard’

The Republican staffer charged with cross-examining witnesses in the televised House impeachment inquiry hearings was roundly blasted online for his incompetence in questioning Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent and Ambassador Bill Taylor.

Federalist Society contributor Steve Castor, who has worked for Republicans on the Intelligence Committee since 2005, was hoped to be a hero for Republicans.

“From Tom Davis to Darrell Issa to me to Jim Jordan to Trey Gowdy, he’s always had everybody’s confidence and we are an eclectic group of oversight chairs and ranking members,” former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) told The Daily Beast. “And the fact that he’s had all of our confidence is saying something.”

But Castor did not appear to rise to the occasion.

Here’s some of what people were saying about his questioning:

Steve Castor is not going to like the SNL version of himself. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) November 13, 2019

Huge difference in skill framing questions between former prosecutor @danielsgoldman for the majority — polished, prepared & focused — while @HouseGOP lawyer Steve Castor questions poorly framed, factually problematic. Americans would benefit if @GOP hired a better lawyer — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) November 13, 2019

Is Steve Castor really a lawyer? There's just no way. — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) November 13, 2019

Steve Castor is hunched over and frowny and looks terrible on TV. This is all Trump cares about! — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) November 13, 2019

Did Steve Castor get his law degree from Trump University? The Republicans aren’t sending their best — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) November 13, 2019

Steve Castor is an inept questioner but in fairness there’s nothing he could say that would shake the ironclad proof of Trump’s corrupt actions with regard to Ukraine. — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) November 13, 2019

So far Steve Castor is…not doing so well — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 13, 2019

Steve Castor has worked under Tom Davis, Darrell Issa, Jason Chaffetz, Jim Jordan, and Trey Gowdy. Any questions? — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) November 13, 2019

Y’all be nice to Steve Castor. It’s clearly his first day. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 13, 2019

I am not a lawyer but Steve Castor is no Daniel Goldman. — Ilovemylife (@simgnew) November 13, 2019

Did Steve Castor eat some really bad chili for lunch or does he always look like that? — Tami Burages (@tburages) November 13, 2019

Whatever the GOP counsel is doing, it's not working. I don't undertand where he's going. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 13, 2019

I don’t believe Mr. Castor is a former prosecutor. Does it show? — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) November 13, 2019

It's nice that we can all watch Steve Castor get a televised explanation of how diplomacy is supposed to work from career diplomats. — Lily Adams (@adamslily) November 13, 2019

I'm not sure if Steve Castor is a bad lawyer or if he was just given a bad assignment, but Daniel Goldman has been running circles around this guy. #ImpeachmentHearings — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 13, 2019

Who recommended Steve Castor as GOP Oversight Committee Chief Counsel, @RepAdamSchiff? This guy is comically bad and a GIFT to the @HouseDemocrats! — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) November 13, 2019

Holy shit Steve Castor is almost as stupid as his president #ImpeachmentHearings — Richard Nash (@Velodor88) November 13, 2019

Is Steve Castor really the best lawyer the GOP could get?? — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 13, 2019

Steve Castor, employing the tried and true "look over there, not over here," strategy. #ImpeachmentHearings — Jessica Levinson (@LevinsonJessica) November 13, 2019

I'm no lawyer but Steve Castor sounds like an idiot. — Produkt (@ProduKtJRG) November 13, 2019

Steve Castor looks like he's giving SNL a lot to go on. — Schooley (@Rschooley) November 13, 2019

OK, @GOP, Steve Castor is laughably bad. Seriously, you should shut him down. I'm honestly trying to help you out here. — Fresh Brew (@TheFreshBrew) November 13, 2019

Well, Republican Steve Castor seems like he spent at least a good 5 minutes prepping for this interview of Ambassador Taylor…. — Ethan Kytle (@EthanKytle) November 13, 2019

Someone find a lifeguard. Steve Castor is drowning out there.#ImpeachmentHearings — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 13, 2019

Republican interrogator Steve Castor is doing a terrible job here. Seems unaware of the facts of the case. #ImpeachmentHearings — Richard Hine (@richardhine) November 13, 2019

Steve Castor’s strategy is not to elicit any actual supporting testimony from Kent or Taylor but rather to testify through the questions he is asking. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) November 13, 2019

The guy sitting behind Steve Castor is all of us right now. #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/hoipuJCUEG — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) November 13, 2019

Can someone call my girl Steve Castor a Lyft? #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/kZbciPnrur — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) November 13, 2019

Steve Castor is doing so badly which means he is going to get a senior position in the Trump White House before days end — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) November 13, 2019