GOP lawmaker smacked down after suggesting impeachment is only for capital crimes

On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) tried to argue that impeachment is only intended for when presidents commit capital crimes — and was immediately corrected by anchor Chris Hayes.

“I saw an earlier interview you gave to Chuck Todd where you didn’t think this was, so far, from what you’ve heard of, the level of impeachable behavior,” said Hayes. “I’m curious what you view the standard as the Constitution sets out for you as being high crimes and treason and misdemeanor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Crimes that are subject to the penalty of death is essentially what the Constitution is to me indicating with impeachment,” said Reed. “And this whole claim of bribery, the American people aren’t stupid, Chris. This is not going to sustain the review of the American people, and they’re the ultimate ones who are going to judge this because I don’t see this becoming an impeachable subject to the removal of the president.”

“Bribery, treason or other high crimes and misdemeanors, a category which has been used for all other impeachments,” said Hayes. “Like you think Nixon should have been impeached, right?”

“I recognize it. We’re talking about a burglary charge there directed by the president. Pretty clear where that was going to go and the president resigned,” said Reed, immediately contradicting his statement that only capital crimes are impeachable. “You should learn a lesson of impeachment in the sense of how many times has this been utilized and we should learn from the Clinton proceedings and I didn’t support the Clinton impeachment. Impeachment is a very historic action and the American people are looking at this in my humble opinion, and some have already made up their minds. You clearly have made up a conclusion, but at the end of the day this is about trusting the people, and I think it’s going to be turned over to the election at the end of the day.”

Watch below: