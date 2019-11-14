GOP lawmaker smacked down after suggesting impeachment is only for capital crimes
On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) tried to argue that impeachment is only intended for when presidents commit capital crimes — and was immediately corrected by anchor Chris Hayes.
“I saw an earlier interview you gave to Chuck Todd where you didn’t think this was, so far, from what you’ve heard of, the level of impeachable behavior,” said Hayes. “I’m curious what you view the standard as the Constitution sets out for you as being high crimes and treason and misdemeanor.”
“Crimes that are subject to the penalty of death is essentially what the Constitution is to me indicating with impeachment,” said Reed. “And this whole claim of bribery, the American people aren’t stupid, Chris. This is not going to sustain the review of the American people, and they’re the ultimate ones who are going to judge this because I don’t see this becoming an impeachable subject to the removal of the president.”
“Bribery, treason or other high crimes and misdemeanors, a category which has been used for all other impeachments,” said Hayes. “Like you think Nixon should have been impeached, right?”
“I recognize it. We’re talking about a burglary charge there directed by the president. Pretty clear where that was going to go and the president resigned,” said Reed, immediately contradicting his statement that only capital crimes are impeachable. “You should learn a lesson of impeachment in the sense of how many times has this been utilized and we should learn from the Clinton proceedings and I didn’t support the Clinton impeachment. Impeachment is a very historic action and the American people are looking at this in my humble opinion, and some have already made up their minds. You clearly have made up a conclusion, but at the end of the day this is about trusting the people, and I think it’s going to be turned over to the election at the end of the day.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Trump begs Louisiana for a ‘big win’ after his last-minute rally in Kentucky backfired
At his last-ditch rally in Louisiana to help the struggling gubernatorial candidacy of GOP businessman Eddie Rispone, President Donald Trump boasted — incorrectly — that his rally in Kentucky narrowed the gap for Gov. Matt Bevin, who lost the race, by 19 points. He then begged voters to give Rispone a "big win."
"We elected everybody," said Trump. "The governor got brought up, in a few short days, 19 points. I went, we made a speech, the whole ticket was there, everybody won big. Governor's a really good guy. But 19 points is a big thing, and he lost by just a few thousand votes. And the headlines next day, Trump took a loss — I lifted him up a lot. But Trump took a loss. So you gotta give me a big win, please, okay? Okay?"
CNN
Republicans are treating voters like ‘children’ with their defense of Trump: Ex-presidential adviser
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former presidential adviser David Gergen laid into Republican lawmakers for claiming that the impeachment probe is only based on "hearsay."
"The Republicans are treating us like idiots," said Gergen. "They just — they say you're only bringing forth hearsay. You don't have any firsthand information. We know there are three people who know exactly what happened. One is named [Rudy] Giuliani. One is chief of staff [Mick] Mulvaney and the third is [John] Bolton. And what's happened here? They all three have been called. The president said no, you must not talk. So the Republicans then come up and say, well, you only have hearsay."
Breaking Banner
Roger Stone’s health in question as prosecutors have him ‘dead to rights’: NBC reporter
Jurors deciding the fate of longtime Donald Trump political advisor Roger Stone did not reach a verdict during their deliberations on Thursday and will reconvene on Friday morning.
But there were fascinating details from the courtroom revealed by NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian.
"What about Roger Stone, does he look like he’s about to burn here?" MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews asked. "Does he look like he’s going down?"
"He does," Dilanian replied.
"And also, physically, he doesn't look well at this trial. He’s walking around the courthouse kind of unaccompanied, shambling around," he continued. "He doesn't look like a happy warrior, which is usually his persona."