GOP lawmakers are ‘shaken’ by State Department aide’s testimony — and dread what he’ll say on Wednesday: CNN

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” correspondent Jamie Gangel told anchor Erin Burnett that Republican lawmakers were shocked at what State Department official David Holmes revealed in the impeachment investigation — and fear that his public testimony on Wednesday could be even more damaging.

“This is your reporting, ‘shaken’ is the word you are using of how some Republicans feel about David Holmes’ testimony,” said Burnett. “What are you hearing?”

“What we’re hearing is, according to one congressional GOP source, several GOP lawmakers were, quote, ‘more shaken by David Holmes’ testimony than they have publicly let on,’ that behind closed doors they expressed a lot of frustration about Sondland’s testimony in light of what David Holmes said,” said Gangel. “We’re also hearing that they’re now very worried about Sondland’s testimony. We’ve been told by multiple sources that he was ill-fitted to being a diplomat, that multiple sources in the diplomatic community thought that he was in over his head, and they’re really worried about what he’s going to say on Wednesday and how far he will go.”

