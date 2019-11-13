GOP litters impeachment hearing room with posters attacking Adam Schiff and the whistleblower

Republicans in the House of Representatives have put up posters behind their seats that offer a preview of their strategy to defend President Donald Trump in Wednesday’s open impeachment hearings.
As reported by Politico’s Kyle Cheney, Republicans in the hearings are displaying posters that don’t defend the substance of the charges against the president but instead impugn the integrity of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and the still-anonymous whistleblower who filed the complaint against the president.
“93 days since Adam Schiff learned the identity of the whistleblower,” read one poster.
Another poster featured a quote from Mark Zaid, the attorney representing the whistleblower, who said in 2017 that a “coup” had started among government lawyers who were resisting what he believed to be unlawful orders against the president.
And finally, another poster featured a quote from Rep. Al Green (D-TX), who said that he was “concerned that if we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected.”
None of these posters have anything to do with the charges that Trump and his minions tried to extort the government of Ukraine to get it to launch investigations into the president’s political opponents.
See all the posters below.
