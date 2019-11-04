GOP might move Jim Jordan to the Intelligence Committee — so he can attack the investigation from within

On Monday, CBS News reported that House Republicans are considering temporarily reassigning Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) from the ranking membership of the House Oversight Committee to sit on the House Intelligence Committee instead.

Jordan, one of President Donald Trump’s biggest cheerleaders in the House, has been a leading voice attacking the impeachment investigation into the Ukraine scandal.

“Democrats have turned the Intelligence Committee into an impeachment committee,” said a senior GOP staffer to CBS. “We are interested in putting together the best team.”

Such a move to the Intelligence Committee, where Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) has taken a leading role in interviewing witnesses, would allow him greater access to the impeachment proceedings — and allow him to try to derail them from within.

But this move would also require House Republicans to temporarily remove another member from the committee. It would also potentially undermine the power of the committee’s current ranking member, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).