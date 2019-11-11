GOP Rep offers bizarre defense of Trump: ‘Even murderers and rapists go free when their due process rights are violated’
In an appearance on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX) admitted that it’s “inappropriate for a president to ask a foreign leader to investigate a political rival.” But according to him, the Democrats’ impeachment process is violating due process, and there’s a reason we let “murderers and robbers and rapists go free when their due process rights have been violated.”
Thornberry went on to argue that President Trump’s infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky isn’t impeachable because it just reflected business as usual in the White House.
“There’s not anything that the president said in that phone call that’s different than he says in public all the time,” he said. “So, is there some sort of abuse of power that rises to that threshold that is different than the American people have been hearing for three years? I don’t hear that.”
Writing for New York Magazine, Jonathan Chait points out that Thornberry’s defense of Trump is an odd contradiction.
“He treats the phone call as if it’s the entirety of the case,” he writes. “But then, rather than insist the phone call was ‘perfect,’ he concedes it was kinda bad. At that point, though, Thornberry pivots to pointing out that the call is no different than things Trump ‘says in public all the time.'”
Watch:
Thornberry admits it was inappropriate for Trump to pressure a foreign country for political smears, but not impeachable because Trump does it all the time.
“Not really anything the President said in that phone call that’s different from what he says in public all the time.” pic.twitter.com/9X1Ixk2Lde
— Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) November 10, 2019
GOP Rep offers bizarre defense of Trump: ‘Even murderers and rapists go free when their due process rights are violated’
In an appearance on ABC's This Week on Sunday, Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX) admitted that it's "inappropriate for a president to ask a foreign leader to investigate a political rival." But according to him, the Democrats' impeachment process is violating due process, and there's a reason we let "murderers and robbers and rapists go free when their due process rights have been violated."
Thornberry went on to argue that President Trump's infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky isn't impeachable because it just reflected business as usual in the White House.
Schumer scorched for whitewashing Pete King’s racist, anti-Islam, anti-LGBTQ record as soon as he announced his retirement
“Democrats need new leadership”
U.S. Congressman Peter King, a Republican of Long Island, NY, announced bright and early Monday morning he will not seek a 15th term, and will retire at the end of 28 years in Congress. King, a strong Trump supporter, has an impressive record of holding on to a district that has voted largely Democratic, including voting for Barack Obama twice, and even Al Gore and John Kerry over George W. Bush.
Trump press secretary uncorks legally illiterate rant about impeachment being ‘against the Constitution’
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Monday went off on a nonsensical rant about the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry.
During an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Grisham accused House Democrats of violating the Constitution by impeaching Trump, despite the fact that impeachment is a process outlined in the Constitution.
"Undermining the president is dangerous and it does go against the Constitution," Grisham said. "It does go against the American people, which is something that is happening in Congress right now."
In reality, Article I, Section 2, Clause 5 of the United States Constitution gives the House of Representatives "the sole Power of Impeachment," which can be used if the president commits "Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors."