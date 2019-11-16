GOP running impeachment interference for Trump because they don’t want to admit election help from Russia: MSNBC analyst

On MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” progressive writer and analyst David Corn noted that throughout the Ukraine scandal, President Donald Trump has not just tried to deny wrongdoing, he has tried to suggest that it was really the Ukrainians who interfered in the 2016 election rather than the Russians.

“Nunes was mouthing the exact same conspiracy theory Trump was,” said anchor Joy Reid.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, and I’ve been in the hearing room getting headaches trying to make sense of what the Republicans say about it,” said Corn. “But one of the interesting things is they’ve come up with this alternative narrative that Ukraine meddled in 2016. What’s their evidence? Some Ukrainian officials made public statements — wrote op-eds or said things on social media, disparaging Donald Trump. Who, while he was running, said, you know, maybe we should let Russia keep Crimea. So of course they were freaked out about this.”

“Why are [Republicans] doing this? They’re trying to take away the stain, the blot of the real intervention,” said Corn. “Not one person on these hearings, whether it’s Devin Nunes or Mark Meadows or my favorite, Jim Jordan, will say anything about the Russian attack on the campaign that we know happened to assist Trump. All they do is talk about this other Ukrainian narrative, which Trump put into motion because he still is trying hard to change reality to get that asterisk after his election thrown off the books.”

Watch below: