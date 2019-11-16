GOP running impeachment interference for Trump because they don’t want to admit election help from Russia: MSNBC analyst
On MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” progressive writer and analyst David Corn noted that throughout the Ukraine scandal, President Donald Trump has not just tried to deny wrongdoing, he has tried to suggest that it was really the Ukrainians who interfered in the 2016 election rather than the Russians.
“Nunes was mouthing the exact same conspiracy theory Trump was,” said anchor Joy Reid.
“Yes, and I’ve been in the hearing room getting headaches trying to make sense of what the Republicans say about it,” said Corn. “But one of the interesting things is they’ve come up with this alternative narrative that Ukraine meddled in 2016. What’s their evidence? Some Ukrainian officials made public statements — wrote op-eds or said things on social media, disparaging Donald Trump. Who, while he was running, said, you know, maybe we should let Russia keep Crimea. So of course they were freaked out about this.”
“Why are [Republicans] doing this? They’re trying to take away the stain, the blot of the real intervention,” said Corn. “Not one person on these hearings, whether it’s Devin Nunes or Mark Meadows or my favorite, Jim Jordan, will say anything about the Russian attack on the campaign that we know happened to assist Trump. All they do is talk about this other Ukrainian narrative, which Trump put into motion because he still is trying hard to change reality to get that asterisk after his election thrown off the books.”
Even Fox News knows Trump opened himself up to witness intimidation charges with Yovanovitch tweet: Law professor
On MSNBC's "AM Joy," Harvard Law professor and constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe told anchor Joy Reid that President Donald Trump's Twitter attack on former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch opens him up to new articles of impeachment over witness tampering — and even his cheerleaders on Fox News can see it.
"I want to let you listen to Fox reacting to that on Friday," said Reid.
"This whole hearing turned on a dime when the president tweeted about her in real time, and during the questioning, Adam Schiff stopped the Democratic questioning to read the president's tweet to her and get her response," said Fox News anchor Bret Baier in the clip. "Now, that enabled Schiff to then characterize that tweet as intimidating the witness or tampering with a witness, which is a crime, adding essentially an article of impeachment real time as this hearing is going on."
Suburban polls in battleground states should panic Trump and Republicans: conservative columnist
The Nov. 5 2019 elections brought some major disappointments to the Republican Party, which lost both houses of the Virginia State Legislature and found Democrats becoming even more prominent in the Philadelphia suburbs (which used to be much more GOP-friendly than Philly itself). Many suburban districts that leaned Republican in the past, from Virginia to Colorado, have been becoming more Democratic. And conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, looking ahead to 2020, stresses that if recent polling data and research are any indication, Republicans have good reason to be worried about suburban districts in battleground states.
Holmes’ testimony shows Trump lied about his relationship with embattled Ambassador Sondland: ex-FBI agent
On CNN Saturday, former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa noted that State Department aide David Holmes' testimony does not just make a liar of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland for claiming he wasn't aware of any plot to extort Ukraine with military aid, it also makes a liar out of President Donald Trump for suggesting he had barely even interacted with Sondland in the first place.
"What does all of this mean when we look ahead to the space that Sondland, Ambassador Sondland is in, and what he's going to say on Wednesday?" asked anchor Christi Paul.
"Yeah, so Holmes is really important because he has firsthand knowledge of this call," said Rangappa. "He was sitting there and he heard — he overheard this conversation. I just want to emphasize that, because one of the big objections that the Republicans have had is that everything has been hearsay. So we are getting closer to getting firsthand corroboration and information."