GOP senators lob out excuses to avoid watching impeachment hearings: ‘Took my kid to school’

European ambassador Gordon Sondland’s impeachment testimony sent shock waves through Washington D.C. on Wednesday — but they seemingly weren’t felt by Republican senators.

Per CNN’s Michael Warren, multiple GOP senators said on Wednesday that they were not watching Sondland’s testimony, which directly implicated President Donald Trump in a quid-pro-quo scheme with Ukraine.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), for example, said that he “took my kid to school” instead of watching Sondland, while Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) said he was busy “chairing my own hearing.”

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), meanwhile, simply said that she hadn’t been watching it without providing a justification for it.

And Kansas City Star reporter Bryan Lowry brings word that Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) dismissed the entire impeachment inquiry and said he didn’t need to bother paying attention to it.

“This is a boring reality show,” he explained. “I don’t think it’s going to get a second season.”

Even though public impeachment hearings so far have produced a string of damning evidence, most Republican senators have so far remained firmly in Trump’s corner.