GOP using Elise Stefanik in impeachment hearings because Jim Jordan has ‘zero credibility’ outside of Trump hardliners: MSNBC analyst

On MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” communications strategist Tara Dowdell told anchor Joy Reid that Republicans now realize Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), their go-to man for shouting and intimidating congressional witnesses, was not compelling for the American people — which is why they instead arranged the stunt in Friday’s hearing with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

“I think [House Intelligence chairman] Adam Schiff handled this extremely well, and I think it shows why he was the right person to lead this charge,” said Dowdell. “If you look at the Republicans, just to go back to some of the points that you made earlier, they were yelling, screaming. Jim Jordan was sweating. He was sweaty. His comments were sweaty. And so, I think that when you look at —

“Maybe he was worried about his other issues because he’s got other stuff going on back in his home state,” suggested Reid. “Maybe he was sweaty because of that.”

“That’s actually a great point, because every time Jim Jordan speaks for the president, it just gives the Democrats an opportunity to remind the public that he has zero credibility and no shame, because Jim Jordan has been accused by seven people of covering up sexual abuse and ignoring sexual abuse of minors when he was at Ohio State,” said Dowdell. “So, I think that that’s another issue for them, which is why they had to bring out Congresswoman Stefanik, because their main spokesperson is Jim Jordan, and again, he’s only effective to those people who want to see someone yell and scream and those people are never going to believe anything the Democrats say.”

