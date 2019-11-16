GOP using Elise Stefanik in impeachment hearings because Jim Jordan has ‘zero credibility’ outside of Trump hardliners: MSNBC analyst
On MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” communications strategist Tara Dowdell told anchor Joy Reid that Republicans now realize Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), their go-to man for shouting and intimidating congressional witnesses, was not compelling for the American people — which is why they instead arranged the stunt in Friday’s hearing with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).
“I think [House Intelligence chairman] Adam Schiff handled this extremely well, and I think it shows why he was the right person to lead this charge,” said Dowdell. “If you look at the Republicans, just to go back to some of the points that you made earlier, they were yelling, screaming. Jim Jordan was sweating. He was sweaty. His comments were sweaty. And so, I think that when you look at —
“Maybe he was worried about his other issues because he’s got other stuff going on back in his home state,” suggested Reid. “Maybe he was sweaty because of that.”
“That’s actually a great point, because every time Jim Jordan speaks for the president, it just gives the Democrats an opportunity to remind the public that he has zero credibility and no shame, because Jim Jordan has been accused by seven people of covering up sexual abuse and ignoring sexual abuse of minors when he was at Ohio State,” said Dowdell. “So, I think that that’s another issue for them, which is why they had to bring out Congresswoman Stefanik, because their main spokesperson is Jim Jordan, and again, he’s only effective to those people who want to see someone yell and scream and those people are never going to believe anything the Democrats say.”
George Conway maxes out on campaign contribution to Dem opponent of Elise Stefanik after calling GOP lawmaker ‘lying trash’
On Saturday, conservative lawyer George Conway tweeted sharp criticism of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for deliberately breaking House procedural rules and then complaining that Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) was refusing to let her speak — an act that was widely considered to be a stunt for attention from right-wing media.
Conway, the husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and a frequent critic of the Trump administration, referred to Stefanik as "lying trash" and exhorted people to donate to her 2020 Democratic opponent Tedra Cobb — while donating the maximum allowed contribution himself.
Giuliani ‘is potentially in a heap of trouble’ and could be indicted today: ex-prosecutor
On MSNBC's "AM Joy," former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade suggested that President Donald Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani could be indicted today, based just on the facts that are already known about his involvement in the Ukraine plot.
"Barbara, given the fact that Giuliani's exploits in Ukraine are now the subject of the impeachment inquiry, if you're Donald Trump and you need to think about it, friends of Roger Stone are already saying, like Alex Jones, are saying please give him a pardon, who do you think would be more likely to hurt Donald Trump more?" asked anchor Joy Reid. "And would either of them maybe be able to get a pardon in order to try to get themselves out of trouble and keep Donald Trump out of trouble?"