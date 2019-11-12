GOP will struggle to fight impeachment when the key piece of evidence is Trump’s own words: CNN commentator
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Washington Post reporter David Swerdlick noted a key problem Republicans will likely run into when the public impeachment hearings start this week.
“Will this hearing give Republicans, potentially, some opportunities to find cracks in the Democrats’ case?” asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
“If Democrats handle these hearings like they handled the last hearing with Cory Lewandowski, or if they handle it like that last hearing where Robert Mueller testified, then yes, Republicans will have opportunities, because Democrats, tactically, did not do a good job of laying out a story that was easy for the viewer at home to follow,” said Swerdlick. “That being said, on the substance, I think it’ll be tough for Republicans to poke holes in Democrats’ case, because the central piece of evidence that Democrats will be putting forward is that partial transcript that the White House itself released of the July 25th call between President Trump and President Zelensky. And the rest of the witnesses are corroborating the basic narrative that Democrats want.”
Watch below:
CNN
GOP will struggle to fight impeachment when the key piece of evidence is Trump’s own words: CNN commentator
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Washington Post reporter David Swerdlick noted a key problem Republicans will likely run into when the public impeachment hearings start this week.
"Will this hearing give Republicans, potentially, some opportunities to find cracks in the Democrats' case?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"If Democrats handle these hearings like they handled the last hearing with Cory Lewandowski, or if they handle it like that last hearing where Robert Mueller testified, then yes, Republicans will have opportunities, because Democrats, tactically, did not do a good job of laying out a story that was easy for the viewer at home to follow," said Swerdlick. "That being said, on the substance, I think it'll be tough for Republicans to poke holes in Democrats' case, because the central piece of evidence that Democrats will be putting forward is that partial transcript that the White House itself released of the July 25th call between President Trump and President Zelensky. And the rest of the witnesses are corroborating the basic narrative that Democrats want."
CNN
BUSTED: CNN reporter tracks down 10 times Trump met with Giuliani’s indicted Ukraine henchmen
President Donald Trump claims that he doesn't know Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two henchmen of Rudy Giuliani who were arrested last month and charged with campaign finance fraud.
However, CNN's Andrew Kaczynski on Tuesday revealed that he and his team discovered that Trump has met personally with one of both of the men on at least ten separate occasions.
During an appearance on Kate Bolduan's show, Kaczynski broke down all the times that the president has had documented meetings with two men whom he has claimed to know nothing about.
The earliest documented interaction came in 2014, when Parnas was photographed with Trump during an event at his golf club in Doral, Florida. The most recent interaction came less than a year ago at a White House Hanukkah party in which the two men posted for a photo that featured Trump, Giuliani and Vice President Mike Pence.
CNN
‘Cold Civil War’: Carl Bernstein offers chilling preview of the stakes in Trump impeachment hearings
Legendary reporter Carl Bernstein on Tuesday delivered a chilling warning about the state of American politics ahead of President Donald Trump's impeachment hearings.
During a CNN appearance, Bernstein was asked where the country stood just one day before the start of public impeachment hearings -- and he didn't mince words.
"Where we stand as a country in the middle of a cold civil war," he said. "Everything is going to be judged politically in the context of that cold civil war."
Bernstein then laid out how much damning evidence that Democrats have collected so far, which he said in another era would likely lead to the president's conviction in the Senate. Now, however, he said that all the evidence in the world might not be enough to end Trump's presidency.