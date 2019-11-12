GOP will struggle to fight impeachment when the key piece of evidence is Trump’s own words: CNN commentator

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Washington Post reporter David Swerdlick noted a key problem Republicans will likely run into when the public impeachment hearings start this week.

“Will this hearing give Republicans, potentially, some opportunities to find cracks in the Democrats’ case?” asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.

“If Democrats handle these hearings like they handled the last hearing with Cory Lewandowski, or if they handle it like that last hearing where Robert Mueller testified, then yes, Republicans will have opportunities, because Democrats, tactically, did not do a good job of laying out a story that was easy for the viewer at home to follow,” said Swerdlick. “That being said, on the substance, I think it’ll be tough for Republicans to poke holes in Democrats’ case, because the central piece of evidence that Democrats will be putting forward is that partial transcript that the White House itself released of the July 25th call between President Trump and President Zelensky. And the rest of the witnesses are corroborating the basic narrative that Democrats want.”

