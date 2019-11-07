GOP won’t let Kentucky Gov Matt Bevin ‘overturn the election results’ to remain in office after losing
Growing impatient with Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin’s disputing Tuesday night’s election results, a growing chorus of Republicans are saying he should either provide proof of his claims of “irregularities” or concede, the Lexington Herald Leader reports.
“The best thing to do, the right thing to do, is for Governor Bevin to concede the election today so we can move on,” Rep. Jason Nemes, (R-Louisville) said.
“If there is evidence of fraud or illegalities, as was alluded to last night, Governor Bevin should state his claim immediately and let the evidence be reviewed. But this is not an opportunity for a fishing expedition or a chance to overturn the election result,” Nemes added in a Facebook post.
Also speaking out was Rep. John Blanton (R-Salyersville), who said that there was no hard evidence to back up rumors of election problems.
“The last thing anyone wants to do is overturn a constitutional election,” Blanton said. “We want the will of the people to be done.”
After losing to Democrat Andy Beshear by 5,189 votes, Bevin requested a recanvass on Wednesday. Later that day, he told reporters that there was voting fraud and illegal activity during the election and claimed that “thousands of absentee ballots” were “illegally counted.”
“That is known,” he said, without providing any evidence for his claim.
But according to Nemes, “Governor-elect Beshear is entitled to the democratic legitimacy that comes with loser’s consent.”
“So let’s go through the process honorably and expeditiously and give it to him,” he added.
Kellyanne Conway harps on one word from damning testimony in attempt to discredit quid pro quo admission
Kellyanne Conway, who serves as a counselor to President Donald Trump, defended the president’s declaration of “no quid pro quo” Wednesday in his solicitation of a foreign power to dig up dirt on one of his chief rivals for the White House in 2020.
Conway was asked by the hosts of "Fox & Friends" about ambassador to the European Union George Sondland, who changed his testimony in the House impeachment inquiry to acknowledge a quid pro quo linking Trump’s demand for an investigation into former Vice President and military aid to Ukraine. She denied that the president had engaged in illegal activity when his administration held up military aid.
Pence advisor tells impeachment investigators she thought Trump’s Ukraine call was ‘unusual’: report
Vice President Mike Pence's national security aide Jennifer Williams gave her deposition to Congress Thursday and key pieces of her testimony are being released.
According to CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Williams never heard Pence say anything about Vice President Joe Biden and his family or the 2016 election investigations or Burisma.
According to Williams, President Donald Trump, on the other hand, did. She specifically said that she found the notorious July 25 call "unusual" because the call was clearly political in nature.
Typically calls with foreign leaders stay away from politics and deal instead with foreign policy and matters of state. Williams said that didn't happen in this case.
Emperor Penguins could march to extinction if nations fail to halt climate change
The concept of a canary in a coal mine – a sensitive species that provides an alert to danger – originated with British miners, who carried actual canaries underground through the mid-1980s to detect the presence of deadly carbon monoxide gas. Today another bird, the Emperor Penguin, is providing a similar warning about the planetary effects of burning fossil fuels.
As a seabird ecologist, I develop mathematical models to understand and predict how seabirds respond to environmental change. My research integrates many areas of science, including the expertise of climatologists, to improve our ability to anticipate future ecological consequences of climate change.