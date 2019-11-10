GOP’s John Kennedy caves on defending extortion — but claims Trump didn’t have ‘culpable state of mind’
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) on Sunday argued that President Donald Trump may not be guilty of a quid pro quo with Ukraine if he did not have a “culpable state of mind” when he allegedly tried to extort the country’s president.
Kennedy made the remarks while speaking to CBS News host Margaret Brennan.
“The quid pro quo, in my judgment, is a red herring,” Kennedy opined before agreeing that it would be “over the line” for Trump to ask Ukraine to conduct an investigation into Joe Biden.
But the Louisiana senator suggested that the president may be in the clear if he did not have a guilty “state of mind” while extorting Ukraine.
“I think this case is going to come down to the president’s intent, his motive, did he have a culpable state of mind?” Kennedy said.
“So, ‘over the line,’ does that mean impeachable?” Brennan wondered.
“Yeah, probably,” Kennedy agreed.
“So there is something that could potentially persuade you to vote for removal?” the CBS host pressed.
“I can’t answer that, Margaret,” Kennedy deflected. “Because that encompasses all possible scenarios. It is like asking me, if I didn’t go fishing on Saturday, how many fish would I have caught?”
Watch the video below from CBS.
‘That’s not true’: CNN’s Tapper busts Ron Johnson for repeating Trump’s Ukraine lies during frantic interview
At the end of an exceedingly long and contentious interview with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), CNN host Jake Tapper flat-out told the Republican that he was lying when he repeated Ukraine talking points provided to him by President Donald Trump.
A great deal of the conversation on CNN's State of the Union focused on the influence acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney had in holding up aid to the war-torn country.
"Doesn’t it concern you that Mick Mulvaney -- it has been asserted by [Ambassador] Gordon Sondland -- that Mick Mulvaney was saying they can’t get this military aid or a White House meeting unless they publicly announced these corruption investigations which are about Burisma and the Bidens. That doesn’t concern you at all?" Tapper asked.
‘A nightmare scenario’ for Republicans: GOP panicking as voters increasingly abandon party in the Trump era
A Washington Post report on this past week's election in Virginia pointed out that the Republican Party is grappling with how to stem the flow of previously reliable voters who are turning their backs on them and either voting for Democrats or straying home and sitting out elections.
As the report notes, "A GOP candidate hasn’t won statewide office in Virginia since 2009. On Tuesday, Democrats gained majorities in both houses of the General Assembly for the first time in a generation; the House of Delegates swung from a 66-34 Republican edge in 2017 to a 55-45 Democratic advantage for next year’s session."
Rand Paul becomes latest GOPer to admit quid pro quo: Trump had ‘every right’ to extort Ukraine
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Sunday argued that President Donald Trump should admit he extorted Ukraine because he had "every right" to do it.
During an interview on Meet the Press, Paul tried to change the narrative when it comes to Trump's attempt to get Ukraine to manufacture dirt on Joe Biden.
"I think it’s a mistake to say, oh, he withheld aid until he got what he wanted," Paul said. "Well, if there is corruption, he has every right to withhold aid."
"So I think it’s a big mistake for anybody to argue quid pro quo, he didn’t have a quid pro quo.," he added. "I know that’s what the administration is arguing. I wouldn’t make that argument. I would make the argument that every politician in Washington other than me virtually is trying to manipulate Ukraine."