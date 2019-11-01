Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP’s ‘pathetic and laughable’ excuses for Trump torn to pieces by conservative Matt Lewis

Published

1 min ago

on

Conservative columnist Matt Lewis has written a scathing column in the Daily Beast in which he tears apart the Republican Party’s “pathetic and laughable” excuses for President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political opponents.

Lewis starts out by laughing off the notion that impeachment — which is a process outlined in the Constitution — is some kind of extrajudicial Soviet-style “coup” against the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then goes on to tackle what he describes as the more “insidious” of the anti-impeachment arguments in which Trump is treated as too immature or unintelligent to knowingly commit crimes.

“In this paradigm, Trump is just a big kid who means well and can be forgiven for not really knowing what he’s playing with,” he writes. “Talk about the soft bigotry of low expectations!… Donald Trump has been president for almost three years. To suggest that he is still ‘inexperienced in foreign affairs’ is, itself, an assertion arguably more disqualifying than corruption.”

Lewis then describes something even more disturbing: Republicans who think Trump is guilty of shaking down Ukraine to investigate his political rivals but who just don’t care.

“The other day, I had lunch with a Republican friend who is not what you would call a Trump fan,” he explains. “Still, when the topic of impeachment came up, he dismissed it with a yawn. Sure, he conceded, Trump is guilty, but ‘so what?’ All politicians are corrupt, and besides, it’s not like we were expecting Trump to be a paragon of ethics.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lewis says he was appalled by this attitude since it will only embolden Trump to commit worse offenses in the future and will set a future precedent in which it’s acceptable for presidents to extort foreign countries to investigate their rivals.

Read the whole piece here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Time out!’: CNN’s Camerota forced to repeatedly cut off Trump defender for blurting lies about impeachment

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

A battle broke out between "New Day" host Alisyn Camerota and conservative Matt Schlapp over impeachment Friday morning with the CNN host having to repeatedly cut off the Donald Trump defender and call him out on lies and misrepresentations about the proceedings.

Appearing on the panel with CNN commentator Ana Navarro, Schlapp continually claimed there was no reason to impeach Donald Trump because, as he claimed, he had committed no crimes which led Camerota to have to explain that impeachment is not limited to actual criminal wrongdoing.

Things got off on the wrong foot after Schlapp stated, " [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi has said all along that she wouldn't move on starting an impeachment process unless it would be overwhelming bipartisan and let's face it, that's not where it is in the House of Representatives," only to have the CNN host cut him off with, "Fact check: she didn't say overwhelmingly partisan. "

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Impeachment probe looking into Mulvaney involvement with Ukraine before Trump phone call: report

Published

57 mins ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

According to a report at the Daily Beast, Democrats are asking questions about acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's curious decision to hold up a weapons shipment to Ukraine before Donald Trump's phone call with President Zelensky.

The report notes that Mulvaney, in his other job as head of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), held up the sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine even after the Trump administration had approved the sale.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell warns Trump to stop attacking GOP senators who will decide his fate

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned President Donald Trump to stop attacking Republican senators who will soon consider his fate at an impeachment trial, Politico reports.

This article first appeared on Salon.

McConnell met with Trump one-on-one at the White House last week and warned Trump to stop attacking senators like Mitt Romney, R-Utah, whom the president called a “pompous ass” after Romney said that Trump's demand for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden was “wrong and appalling.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image