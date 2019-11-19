Handing Trump ‘terrifying authoritarian surveillance powers,’ House Democrats include Patriot Act reauthorization in funding bill
“Wow. House Democrats are ignoring civil liberties and including a three month straight re-authorization of the Patriot Act (with zero reform) in the continuing resolution.”
Buried in a stopgap government funding resolution unveiled by House Democrats Monday is a provision that would reauthorize the notoriously abusive Patriot Act for three months, a move privacy advocates warned would ensure President Donald Trump’s administration holds on to “terrifying authoritarian surveillance powers.”
Evan Greer, deputy director of digital rights group Fight for the Future, highlighted the provision on Twitter shortly after House Democrats released the continuing resolution (pdf), which would temporarily avert a looming government shutdown by providing funding for federal agencies through December 20. A House vote on the measure is expected as early as Tuesday.
“Wow,” said Greer. “House Democrats are ignoring civil liberties and including a three month straight re-authorization of the Patriot Act (with zero reform) in the continuing resolution.”
“When the Patriot Act’s surveillance authorities were initially enacted, they came with a ‘sunset’ clause to safeguard against the exact scenario where we had an authoritarian, racist, openly fascist president,” Greer added. “And yet here we are and top Dems are still supporting reauthorization.”
Wow. House Democrats are ignoring civil liberties & including a three month straight re-authorization of the PATRIOT Act (with zero reform) in the Continuing Resolution.
Very cool way to resist Trump by ensuring he continues to have terrifying authoritarian surveillance powers. pic.twitter.com/KxiCBlPpKS
— Evan Greer (@evan_greer) November 18, 2019
The provision, which appears on the second-to-last page of the funding measure, quickly drew outrage from advocacy groups and vows of opposition from a few House lawmakers.
“Yeah that’s gonna be a no from me,” tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).
Hours later, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) echoed her colleague: “Yeah… no. Count me out.”
While the Patriot Act provision received virtually no attention in the media—reporting on the continuing resolution in NPR, Politico, Roll Call, and CNBC did not mention it—advocacy groups ramped up calls for House Democrats to reverse course.
Shame on them.
Retweet if you want Congress to repeal the Patriot Act instead of reauthorizing it. pic.twitter.com/k5noU6m2yz
— Fight for the Future (@fightfortheftr) November 18, 2019
“The continuing resolution would reauthorize a mass surveillance authority that has never been proven useful and that has consistently broken the laws and rules governing surveillance,” tweeted Demand Progress. “Democrats must not hand this president these dangerous Patriot Act authorities.”
Breaking Banner
Indicted Giuliani associate Parnas claims Trump ordered a ‘secret mission’
Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani who helped the former New York mayor hunt for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine, allegedly claimed that President Donald Trump personally tasked him with a “secret mission” to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden at a White House party.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were indicted last month on charges alleging that they funneled foreign cash into U.S. elections, including a $325,000 contribution to a pro-Trump super PAC, appeared in a photo taken alongside Giuliani, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House Hanukkah party last year.
Trump under pressure in 2nd week of impeachment hearings
President Donald Trump faces more potentially damning testimony in the Ukraine scandal as a critical week of public impeachment hearings opens Tuesday in the House of Representatives.
Trump's suggestion that he might himself testify in the investigation which threatens his presidency had no impact on the House Intelligence Committee's plans to interview nine witnesses this week.
Most significantly, they include Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, who allegedly transmitted to the Ukraine government Trump's demands for help in finding dirt on his Democratic rivals ahead of next year's presidential election.
‘Cows are female’: Todd Starnes mocked for claiming ‘it won’t be long before you will see a Chick-fil-A cow in drag’
Todd Starnes is one of several far right wing religious conservatives who are furious that the privately-held Christian chicken chain Chick-fil-A has announced they will no longer donate to two non-profits that have a long history of anti-LGBTQ policies.