‘He can’t understand why what he did is wrong’: George Conway says Trump is incapable of being president

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway ripped President Donald Trump on MSNBC on Wednesday.
Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, spent his day with MSNBC to provide live analysis on the first day of televised impeachment hearings.
“It’s also striking, George, that every defense falls apart almost before the end of a single news cycle,” anchor Nicolle Wallace reported. “Everything that people have said in an effort to defend him has collapsed under the weight of the president’s conduct.”
“What we just heard the president say is delusional,” Conway replied. “And it’s debilitating.”
“It’s delusional to say that the call was perfect. It’s delusional to say that the whistleblower was wrong in any significant respect. It’s delusional to say that the [Inspector General] said anything that was incorrect or acted anything but responsibly,” he explained.
“And because it’s so delusional, the Republicans can’t wage any coherent defense,” he noted.
“Sometimes when you’re defending people you have to admit there was something not quite right and that preserves some credibility,” Conway explained. “The Republicans are just shooting away their credibility. They have none now.”
