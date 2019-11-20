‘He’d back out from bone spurs’: Internet mocks Trump for saying if impeachment was a ‘prizefight they’d stop it’

President Donald Trump lamented that if the House Intelligence Committee hearings were a “prizefight” then they’d “stop it.” It isn’t clear what Trump is trying to say with the comment, but the internet agreed with his take, because he would have been knocked out.

If this were a prizefight, they’d stop it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2019

Typically boxing matches aren’t stopped until the end of each round or a boxer is knocked down. So, it’s possible Trump means that he doesn’t think they are playing fair. Indeed, after Wednesday’s testimony, Trump may feel as though he’s been slugged below the belt.

You can read the hilarious comments from the folks below:

If this were a prizefight, Trump would back out because of bonespurs. https://t.co/UAnVawFUiK — sarcasm_maybe (@LBauscher) November 21, 2019

Trump tweeted,

“If this were a prizefight, they’d stop it!” What does Trump think a

“prizefight” is? — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) November 21, 2019

True, but you were elected to a four-year term. https://t.co/7qCuI0ikBg — Dana Milbank (@Milbank) November 21, 2019

You'd have already been KO'd a long time ago. You belong in prison. Maybe you'll get the top bunk and #RudyColludy will get the bottom. #ImpeachandRemoveTrumpNOW — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) November 20, 2019

Feeling beat up today? Then resign. pic.twitter.com/Ei3VyzYQDi — The Truth is Out There (@drmom247) November 20, 2019

Correct. But you’d be the one who loses, by a KO. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🇺🇸🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) November 20, 2019

Let's not forget you were down LONG before this so called "prizefight" even started… 😌 pic.twitter.com/8c75UzBlKL — Rey 🖤🇺🇸 (@1Jedi_Rey) November 20, 2019

"If this were a prizefight, I would get booed out of the building again!" — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) November 20, 2019

He would be DQ for being overweight and lying about it this whole time — ChickenBarr (@barr_chicken) November 21, 2019

pic.twitter.com/yssO6Tx26t — Billy D Resist 45* Never Again is Right Now (@EugJHawk) November 20, 2019

Friendly reminder that the last prizefight that Trump went to, he got booed. https://t.co/bBQPueTrCQ — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) November 20, 2019

If Trump wasn't POTUS, he would be negotiating a guilty plea deal with DOJ, after today's evidence. The "prizefight" would be stopped because Trump was technically knocked out today! https://t.co/vRuccNiBeN — 🌎 Richard Alexander (@Aus_RichAlex) November 20, 2019