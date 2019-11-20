Quantcast
Connect with us

‘He’d back out from bone spurs’: Internet mocks Trump for saying if impeachment was a ‘prizefight they’d stop it’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump lamented that if the House Intelligence Committee hearings were a “prizefight” then they’d “stop it.” It isn’t clear what Trump is trying to say with the comment, but the internet agreed with his take, because he would have been knocked out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Typically boxing matches aren’t stopped until the end of each round or a boxer is knocked down. So, it’s possible Trump means that he doesn’t think they are playing fair. Indeed, after Wednesday’s testimony, Trump may feel as though he’s been slugged below the belt.

You can read the hilarious comments from the folks below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump announces he just opened Apple plant in Texas that has been there since 2013

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

On Wednesday, during a visit to Austin, President Donald Trump tweeted that he "opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas" and promised that it will return "high paying jobs" to America — then trashing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for "closing Congress":

Today I opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas that will bring high paying jobs back to America. Today Nancy Pelosi closed Congress because she doesn’t care about American Workers!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2019

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump pushes Georgia governor he helped elect to appoint a key anti-impeachment ally to Senate

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that President Donald Trump is pushing Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to name Georgia Congressman Doug Collins to the seat vacated by the late Sen. Johnny Isakson.

Collins, one of a great many Republicans who is interested in appointment to Isakson's seat, is a staunch ally of Trump in the House, and has attacked any and all efforts to investigate the president, including the impeachment proceedings into his interference with Ukraine military aid.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump can’t stop whining about media coverage of Sondland testimony during tech photo-op in Texas

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

The testimony of E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland was broadly considered devastating to President Donald Trump and several of his senior officials.

But while Trump outwardly projected confidence, dwelling on the one portion of Sondland's testimony that put him in a good light, he was clearly angered by the situation — as he lashed out at the media during a photo-op with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Austin, Texas:

Trump clearly unhappy about the Sondland coverage, rails against the press in Austin (during photo op with Apple CEO Tim Cook)...

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.
Offer Expires In:
LEARN MORE
close-link