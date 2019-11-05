Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s how Nancy Pelosi can block GOP obstructionist Jim Jordan from joining the impeachment inquiry

Published

1 min ago

on

Republicans in recent days have floated a proposal to boost President Donald Trump’s defense in Congress by placing outspoken Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan (R) on the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating possible high crimes and misdemeanors committed by the president.

According to recent reports from CBS News and other outlets, Republican leadership are “active and serious” about Jordan’s appointment to the Intelligence Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan, who was a fixture on the select committee for Benghazi, currently serves on the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees. Republicans hope that Jordan could slow the impeachment inquiry while scoring some points for the president.

But elections have consequences, and House rules give the Speaker the power to ban any member from a select committee like the House Intelligence Committee, as Fox News reporter Chad Pergram noted on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

For her part, Pelosi has not yet hinted at whether Jordan will be put in a position where he can participate with or obstruct the inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

DOJ demands impeachment witnesses be allowed lawyers in depositions

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel is demanding, in a new guidance document, that White House witnesses called to give depositions in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump be allowed to bring counsel.

The purpose of this requirement, stated the OLC, is to protect members of the White House from releasing information that they might deem privileged.

This demand is also expected to be used by the Trump administration as a basis for excluding certain people from giving depositions altogether.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump will ‘throw everyone under the bus’ when he realizes he’s in big trouble over the Ukraine scheme: Columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has frequently changed his story about the nature of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he apparently extorted him with military aid to try to force him to launch a political investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden's family.

But as Philip Rotner wrote for The Bulwark, there is just one likely endgame.

"Character assassination will become a less effective tool as the testimony piles up, one believable witness after another, much of it from conservative Republicans and decorated military veterans, many of whom were appointed to their positions by Trump himself," wrote Rotner. "It also seems likely that Trump defenders will have to abandon their denials that the administration attempted to cover up a corrupt quid pro quo by placing the summary of Trump’s conversation on a secret server."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘human scum’ attack on never-Trumpers could blow-up in his face before the 2020 election: Ex-RNC official

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, the former spokesman for the Republican National Committee stated polls show Donald Trump may have motivated traditional Republican voters who don't care for him to hold their noses and vote for a Democrat in 2020 after he called non-boosters "human scum."

According to Tim Miller, the president's ugly comments may be a motivating force that pushes some voters off the fence despite their conservative leanings.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image