Here’s how Nancy Pelosi can block GOP obstructionist Jim Jordan from joining the impeachment inquiry

Republicans in recent days have floated a proposal to boost President Donald Trump’s defense in Congress by placing outspoken Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan (R) on the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating possible high crimes and misdemeanors committed by the president.

According to recent reports from CBS News and other outlets, Republican leadership are “active and serious” about Jordan’s appointment to the Intelligence Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan, who was a fixture on the select committee for Benghazi, currently serves on the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees. Republicans hope that Jordan could slow the impeachment inquiry while scoring some points for the president.

But elections have consequences, and House rules give the Speaker the power to ban any member from a select committee like the House Intelligence Committee, as Fox News reporter Chad Pergram noted on Tuesday.

1) GOPers tinking w/idea of moving Jordan to Intel Cmte for impeachment battle. Intel will likely have more sway. But GOP would have to move one of its mbrs off to make way for Jordan. Possibilities are retiring GOPers Hurd/Conaway. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 5, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

2) On prospective move of Jordan to Intel Cmte for impeachment, GOPers trying to get the best matchup. But Intel Cmte is a Select Cmte. Its mbrs are approved by the Spkr. Would Pelosi block such a move by GOPers? GOP would likely protest if Pelosi did so — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 5, 2019

3) GOP gambit to move Jordan to Intel Cmte is like hockey where teams try to get right skaters on the ice for the best matchup. But the home team has "last change" & gets to put its skaters on the ice after the visitors. Pelosi has "last change" on CapHill & could block Jordan — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 5, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

For her part, Pelosi has not yet hinted at whether Jordan will be put in a position where he can participate with or obstruct the inquiry.