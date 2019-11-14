Here’s why Trump’s appeal to the Supreme Court to keep his tax returns secret could back him into a corner

On Thursday, President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to step in and block New York prosecutors from obtaining his tax returns, with his lawyers arguing the president is immune from all criminal investigation while in office.

But on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Washington Post reporter David Swerdlick argued that this line of defense is counterproductive to Trump in the long term.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think immunity is actually the weaker argument,” said Swerdlick. “I think if I were the president’s legal team, I would be making the argument that this is a fishing expedition, that this is politically motivated. Because even if the court says, look, the state of New York can’t get it, they still have to address the issue of the House Ways and Means Committee chair asking for the president’s tax returns, and there is a federal statute there, 26 U.S.C. § 6103, that says the House Ways and Means chair, the Senate Finance chair can get those.”

“I think if you make one argument, it’ll make it harder to make the other legal argument later,” added Swerdlick.

Watch below: