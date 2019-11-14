Here’s why Trump’s appeal to the Supreme Court to keep his tax returns secret could back him into a corner
On Thursday, President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to step in and block New York prosecutors from obtaining his tax returns, with his lawyers arguing the president is immune from all criminal investigation while in office.
But on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Washington Post reporter David Swerdlick argued that this line of defense is counterproductive to Trump in the long term.
“I think immunity is actually the weaker argument,” said Swerdlick. “I think if I were the president’s legal team, I would be making the argument that this is a fishing expedition, that this is politically motivated. Because even if the court says, look, the state of New York can’t get it, they still have to address the issue of the House Ways and Means Committee chair asking for the president’s tax returns, and there is a federal statute there, 26 U.S.C. § 6103, that says the House Ways and Means chair, the Senate Finance chair can get those.”
“I think if you make one argument, it’ll make it harder to make the other legal argument later,” added Swerdlick.
Watch below:
CNN
Here’s why Trump’s appeal to the Supreme Court to keep his tax returns secret could back him into a corner
On Thursday, President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to step in and block New York prosecutors from obtaining his tax returns, with his lawyers arguing the president is immune from all criminal investigation while in office.
But on CNN's "The Situation Room," Washington Post reporter David Swerdlick argued that this line of defense is counterproductive to Trump in the long term.
"I think immunity is actually the weaker argument," said Swerdlick. "I think if I were the president's legal team, I would be making the argument that this is a fishing expedition, that this is politically motivated. Because even if the court says, look, the state of New York can't get it, they still have to address the issue of the House Ways and Means Committee chair asking for the president's tax returns, and there is a federal statute there, 26 U.S.C. § 6103, that says the House Ways and Means chair, the Senate Finance chair can get those."
Breaking Banner
Nikki Haley breaks with Trump on retaliation: ‘You have to protect the whistleblower’
Nikki Haley broke with President Donald Trump on the question of outing the White House whistleblower during a Thursday appearance on CNN.
Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations, was interviewed by CNN's Wolf Blitzer.
" Do you agree with the president that the whistleblower should be named and identified?" Blitzer asked.
"I believe in whistle-blower laws. I think you have to protect the whistle-blower and I think in turn they have to abide by those laws, the fact they don’t allow partisan leaking or anything like that to happen," Haley replied. "We don’t know that’s happened either, but until then I do think we should always protect the whistleblower."
CNN
‘It’s embarrassing’: Lifelong GOP voter tells CNN he’s humiliated by Republicans’ defenses of Trump
A lifelong Republican voter from Arizona this week told CNN that he's felt humiliated watching the GOP defend President Donald Trump during impeachment hearings this week.
In an interview with CNN, registered Republican Boyce O'Brien said that he's been "so disappointed" watching the way GOP lawmakers have bent over backwards to make excuses for the president's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
"It's embarrassing to me to be affiliated with it at this point," said O'Brien, who acknowledges that he couldn't stomach voting for Trump in 2016 despite backing past nominees George W. Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney. "My hope they'll finally develop a backbone and stand up for what's right."