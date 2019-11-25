‘He’s President Chaos’: Veterans advocate delivers scathing rebuke of Trump’s military leadership
Veterans advocate Paul Rieckhoff told CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Monday that President Donald Trump is failing badly in the way he’s leading America’s armed forces.
While discussing the president’s intervention into a Navy review of SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was accused by his fellow soldiers of committing war crimes, Rieckhoff argued that Trump’s actions were symbolic for how he’s harmed the military with “chaotic” orders that undermine discipline.
“He’s president chaos,” said Rieckhoff, the founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. “Now it’s flowing over into the Pentagon. And frankly, this is not new: He’s been at war with the Pentagon on a number of issues. If you go back to the trans ban, to the Kurds, to Mattis, now this. Trump is at odds with his own military.”
Rieckhoff then explained how this kind of leadership is hurting the military.
“The bottom line is, if you’re in uniform right now, you see chaos at the top, you see leadership that’s not on the same page, and a senior leader saying that the president gave him an unlawful order and he’s not going to follow it, and that guy is out.”
Rieckhoff went on to explain that the military is at its most effective when it is lawful — and that’s difficult to maintain when the president is pardoning war criminals.
Watch the video below.
CNN
‘He’s President Chaos’: Veterans advocate delivers scathing rebuke of Trump’s military leadership
Veterans advocate Paul Rieckhoff told CNN's Kate Bolduan on Monday that President Donald Trump is failing badly in the way he's leading America's armed forces.
While discussing the president's intervention into a Navy review of SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was accused by his fellow soldiers of committing war crimes, Rieckhoff argued that Trump's actions were symbolic for how he's harmed the military with "chaotic" orders that undermine discipline.
CNN
Retired admiral slams Trump for shutting down Navy investigation into pardoned war criminal
On CNN Monday, retired Rear Adm. John Kirby laid into President Donald Trump for firing Navy Secretary Richard Spencer to shut down the investigation into pardoned war criminal Eddie Gallagher, who was convicted of posing with the corpse of a teenage prisoner he had allegedly stabbed to death with his hunting knife.
"I've spoken to Navy officers who said they this happens all the time for far lesser issues," said anchor Jim Sciutto. "One brought up the case of someone lying on a test. How concerning is it that the Navy wasn't even allowed the discretion to make a decision on that relatively small disciplinary step?"
CNN
‘Incorrect’: Conservative attorneys blast Bill Barr’s interpretation of Trump’s constitutional powers
On CNN Monday, Paul Rosenzweig and Stuart Green, a pair of conservative attorneys who are part of the Trump-critical legal group Checks and Balances, sharply criticized Attorney General William Barr, who recently argued President Donald Trump has virtually unlimited executive power at a speech to the right-wing Federalist Society.
"I want to begin with that letter, and quoting from that," said anchor Bianna Golodryga. "You write, 'In recent months, we have become concerned by the conduct of Attorney General William Barr. Barr rewrote history with the unsupported claim his view of presidential power was shared by the founders. Barr's view of history, including his claim that founders shared in any respect his vision of an unchecked president and his assertion that this view was dominant until it came under attack from courts and Congress a few decades ago, has no factual basis.' Paul, let me begin with you. Why do you believe that it has no factual basis?"