‘He’s such a pain in the ass’: Donald Trump endorses Kentucky Gov Matt Bevin for re-election

President Donald Trump lashed out at “the deranged impeachment witch hunt” and argued Democrats are “crazy” during a campaign speech in Lexington, Kentucky on Monday.
He also had harsh words for Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY), the embattled Republican incumbent for whom Trump had traveled to the Blue Grass State.
Trump did admit that his comments might cost Bevin re-election on Tuesday.
“Now he is difficult, I have to say, maybe it costs him the election, but it’s okay,” Trump said.
“He is such a pain,” Trump said.
But the president claimed that Bevin’s abrasive personality was actually a positive.
“When he needs something for Kentucky like money, like aid, like he wants me to call one of the many manufacturers now that are coming into Kentucky, could you call the head of some company in Japan, ‘Please, I say, Matt, do I have to? Please. Please.’ But isn’t that what you really want in a governor?” Trump asked.
“That’s what you want. He is such a pain in the ass, but that is what you want,” Trump argued.
