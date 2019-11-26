‘His perfect D cups’: Internet collectively gags at Trump bragging about his ‘gorgeous chest’

President Donald Trump’s Florida rally on Tuesday had a number of bizarre moments, but one was the president bragging about his “gorgeous chest.”

After the president led a room full of conservative Christian voters chanting “bullsh*t” at the top of their lungs, he brought up the recent trip to Walter Reed for “tests.” He noted that there was a conspiracy theory going around that he had a heart attack, which he debunked by explaining he has a “gorgeous chest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"Show us that gorgeous chest. We want to see it. We've never seen a chest quite like it."@realDonaldTrump jokes that the doctors wanted to see his "gorgeous" chest when he went to the hospital and he wasn't wearing a tie. pic.twitter.com/Ux3KjOglKt — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 27, 2019

He then welcomed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and talked about his chest: “It is all muscle!”

Trump praising Florida's governor: "I always thought Ron was a little heavy. I always thought he was a little overweight… But then one day I patted him on the shoulder and I go, whoa, that's a lot of muscle there. And then I see him without a shirt. And this guy is strong!" — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) November 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s unknown if Alec Baldwin will be removing his shirt on “Saturday Night Live” this week, but it’s entirely possible.

It was enough to send the internet into hysterics:

@POTUS please show us that gorgeous chest. O m g. 🇺🇸🔥🔥🔥🤣🤣🤣🤣☮️☮️🇺🇸🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈😘 — ChiraqWest (@Badbotryerye) November 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump just speculation surrounding his visit to the hospital: “They said ‘take off your shirt, sir and show us that gorgeous chest.’” Cc @ddale8 — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) November 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

#Trump: Why would I wear a tie if the first thing they're going to do is say "sir, take off your shirt and show us your gorgeous chest. Show us. We've never seen a chest like it." EW. NO.#Trumprally — snarke (@snarke) November 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

OH MY GOD trump is talking about his “gorgeous chest” — Kyle (@StraitOuttaMinn) November 27, 2019

Take off your shirt sir and show us that gorgeous chest, SOAWEOUTASEESHA… 🤔 not drunk enough to try to translate that sh!t. 😳 — 🌐🌎Rally all DEBOOSTED Resisters🌍🌐 (@tctess2) November 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump just told his Florida rally that when he went to to Walter Reed he didn't wear a tie because it was a physical and they want to see, AND I QUOTE– "My gorgeous chest" I just threw up things I ate in 2006 — Beth (@MrsStinkFingers) November 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is, um, bragging on his chest at tonight’s rally. Totally, totally, totally normal. Is he planning to ride out of the venue shirtless à la Putin? — George Little (@georgelittledc) November 27, 2019

For just a moment, imagine Trump ripping his shirt open to the gasps of the magat crowd, strutting his bare chest a.k.a. Putin style, while playing with his boobs a.k.a Austin Powers style. At least it would be easier for GOP to finally admit he's lost it 😂 — Jack (@jackfla93474345) November 27, 2019

The doctors stood there and marveled and his perfect D cups. pic.twitter.com/v8CdRvj8hK — Greg (@GregAF19) November 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Wth is that supposed to mean? I hate myself already but, I wanna see Donald Trump's chest. For science. https://t.co/DJqgp5wcc5 — Rhianna, respected (@Rhianna_FSM) November 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Is he trying to send us to Walter Reed? Jesus yuck. — Chris reluctantly (@17RandomNumbers) November 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

chest ….and those DDD moobs — Tragically Hip (@TragicallyHip4) November 27, 2019

"Sir" story alert. When Trump tells a "sir" story, it is made up. — Ken Cox 🍁 (@KenCox) November 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Layers of them. — Janet Eisen (@lcsboyz) November 27, 2019