Holocaust survivors meet their savior 75 years later
Eyes brimming with tears, 92-year-old Melpomeni Dina Gianopoulou was reunited Sunday with Jewish siblings she had helped hide from Nazis in her native Greece during World War II.
Holocaust survivor Sarah Yanai, 86, had tears in her eyes as she held Melpomeni’s hand.
“It is a very emotional feeling, I can’t describe it,” she said.
“We were hidden in her house. She saved all my family. Six persons… you can’t imagine how dangerous it was for her, for her family, to keep us all,” she added.
“What can I say. They saved our lives.”
The highly emotional meeting took place at the Hall of Names, in Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre, a memorial to millions of Jews killed in the Holocaust.
During World War II, Melpomeni and her two sisters first hid the Mordechai family in a mosque before moving them to their own home in Veria, a small town near Thessaloniki, where they stayed for two years.
Sarah’s brother Yossi Mor was barely two months old at the time.
He is now 77, but still carries with him stories he was told about their life in hiding.
Mor said their situation was “deteriorating” in the mosque, especially that of his small brother Shmuel, who had fallen ill.
But he said the Greek sisters made a daring attempt to rescue him.
“They put him on their shoulders and they walked to the hospital in the middle of the night. It was quite far,” Mor said.
Some days later, the Greek sisters went back to the hospital to visit Shmuel but found him covered with a white sheet.
“He was dead,” said Mor.
Yossi Dagan, one of Mor’s grandchildren, said he grew up hearing this story over and over again.
“For me, the three Greek sisters always symbolised heroism, a model of life,” said Dagan, 28.
On Sunday, Sarah and Yossi brought their children and grandchildren to meet their saviour.
In all, more than 20 people, young and old, stood in front of the white-haired lady before hugging her, one by one.
“I would like to have saved more,” Melpomeni said in Greek.
In 1994, Yad Vashem honoured Melpomeni and her sisters by granting them the title of “Righteous Among the Nations” given to those who helped save Jews during World War II.
Over the years, Yad Vashem has given the award, on behalf of the State of Israel, to more than 27,000 non-Jewish people around the world as a sign of gratitude for taking huge risks to save Jewish lives.
Between 1939 and 1945, the Nazi regime killed some six million Jews, more than a third of the Jewish population at the time.
Image AFP / Emmanuel DUNAND
There’s a secret ‘deep state’ army quietly uncovering Trump’s corruption
Our government’s Inspectors General pose one of the biggest threats to Donald Trump’s presidency. The IGs’ unique status as independent watchdogs that report both to their own agencies and to Congress make them a powerful tool to root out presidential abuse, fraud and corruption.
The Intelligence Community Inspector General triggered the House impeachment investigation by bringing forth the anonymous whistleblower complaint revealing that Trump pressured Ukraine’s new leader to publicly declare Kyiv was digging dirt on Joe Biden.
Russian scandal clouds WADA summit
Twenty years after its formation, the world anti-doping agency WADA meets for its fifth world conference in the Polish city of Katowice from Tuesday to Thursday.
Officially, the business of the meeting is to adopt a new anti-doping code and to elect a new president.
However, it is the long-running saga over Russian state-backed doping and institutionalized cheating which will dominate proceedings.
AFP Sport looks at the business in hand in Poland.
-- Shadow of Russia doping --
It's the scandal which refuses to die but the burning issue over potential new sanctions for Russia is not even on the agenda of WADA's executive committee on Monday and Thursday in Poland. The affair, which has dominated the global anti-doping fight -- as well as creating splits in how to deal with it -- for the past five years, reappeared in September due to suspicions of manipulation of the electronic data from the former Moscow laboratory handed over to WADA investigators in early 2019.
Meet Trump’s ‘see no evil’ energy commission nominee
The attorney Trump nominated for a seat on a federal commission that oversees pipeline construction and other energy projects wants to impose the legal equivalent of the three monkeys that see no evil in assessing how oil and gas companies are destroying our planet.
James Danly, a relatively inexperienced attorney who was an associate at the mega-lobbying and law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom before the White House named him the general counsel for the commission, prefers the benign-sounding phrase “humble regulator.”