Hong Kong leader offers mea culpa, but no concessions
Hong Kong’s unpopular leader Carrie Lam acknowledged Tuesday that public dissatisfaction with her government fuelled a landslide win by pro-democracy candidates in local elections, but she drew fresh criticism by offering no new concessions to resolve months of violent protests.
In China, state media sought to downplay and discredit the weekend ballot that delivered a stinging rebuke to the financial hub’s pro-Beijing establishment.
Lam admitted that the district council election result revealed public concern over “deficiencies in the government, including unhappiness with the time taken to deal with” the unrest.
In a rout that stunned the semi-autonomous territory, candidates opposing control by China seized an overwhelming majority of 452 elected seats in the city’s 18 district councils, bodies historically dominated by a Beijing-aligned establishment.
It was a humiliating rebuke to Beijing and Lam, who has dismissed calls for political reform and repeatedly suggested that a silent majority supported her administration.
Since the polls, pro-democracy politicians have stepped up calls for Lam to meet key demands such as direct popular elections for the city’s leadership and legislature, and a probe into alleged police brutality against demonstrators.
But in her weekly press briefing, Lam sidestepped those calls, instead denouncing street violence and repeating earlier pledges to step up a cross-party dialogue on the root causes of the turmoil, proposals previously dismissed by her opponents as inadequate.
– ‘In a coma’ –
Millions of Hong Kongers marched in protest rallies earlier this year after Lam’s government introduced a bill allowing extraditions to China.
It was eventually withdrawn under public pressure, but fuelled growing fears that Beijing was tightening its grip, leading to broader reform demands and violent clashes between police and protesters.
Lam’s latest comments indicated “no reflection, no response and no resolution” for Hong Kong’s ongoing crisis, said Lam Cheuk-ting, a lawmaker with the Democratic Party, the city’s largest anti-establishment party.
“While the pro-establishment camp was finally awakened by votes, Lam still chooses to remain asleep, as deeply as in a coma,” he said.
China’s state media, however, cast doubt on the vote’s legitimacy, focusing on violence that marred campaigning.
The People’s Daily said “social unrest… has seriously disrupted the electoral process,” while an editorial in the English-language China Daily said the vote was “skewed by intimidation” and “dirty tricks” that hurt pro-establishment candidates.
The electoral drubbing has revived speculation that Lam might be dumped by Beijing, but a Chinese government spokesman on Monday reiterated support for her.
Asked whether China wanted her to take responsibility for the rout, Lam said she had received no such communications from Beijing.
Officials at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, where police and protesters clashed violently more than a week ago, said they searched the entire campus Tuesday to find just one remaining holdout, raising hopes that a police siege of the campus could be nearing an end.
However, campus officials added that they could not rule out the possibility that some protesters remained hidden.
The government announced separately that the busiest road tunnel linking Hong Kong island and the city’s mainland would reopen on Wednesday for the first time since November 13, when it was closed for safety reasons as unrest at the university began to escalate.
The closure added to the strain on transport in the territory, where subway lines also have repeatedly been shut down due to violent protests.
Breaking Banner
Reporters are refusing to face the ugly truth about the GOP
After two weeks of gripping testimony that established Donald Trump’s flagrant abuse of power beyond any reasonable doubt, after an effectively uncontested accusation that Republican conspiracy theories about Ukraine advance a Russian agenda, and after the ostensibly “moderate” members of Trump’s party actually hardened their support for the president, there is precisely one huge, overarching news story that demands to be written: That the GOP has fully descended into lawlessness and lunacy.
This article first appeared in Salon.
But our elite political reporters simply can’t bring themselves to say so. Over in the opinion sections, it’s a cacophony, almost entirely across the political spectrum. But in the news columns, it’s just another story with two sides and reporters aren’t taking either one.
Breaking Banner
Trump facing revolt and high-ranking departures at Pentagon after ouster of Spencer and war crime meddling: report
According to a report at Politico, Donald Trump is facing a revolt at the Pentagon with senior officials considering retiring because the president is meddling in internal war crimes rulings and refusing to listen to their advice.
Following the dismissal of now-former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, "a handful of the Pentagon's highest-ranking officials have been debating just when they would feel compelled to resign over what they see as Trump's disregard for the chain of command," the report states.
Breaking Banner
‘Rudy was making a ton of money’: CNN panel digs into grand jury subpoena investigating Giuliani’s business
Reacting to news that investigators are taking a hard look at Rudy Giuliani’s consulting business, as well as donations made to America First Action, a pro-Trump super PAC set up by his advisers and allies after his election, a CNN "New Day" panel dug into the latest legal problems facing the former New York City mayor.
CNN host John Berman kicked off the segment with a listing of the crimes Giuliani is being accused of.
"New questions this morning about Rudy Giuliani's potential legal exposure," Berman began. "CNN has reviewed a grand jury subpoena that indicates federal investigators are looking into Giuliani's personal and business relationships with two of his associates who are under criminal investigation."