Hong Kong police shoot protesters with live rounds as protests continue
A Hong Kong police officer shot at masked protesters on Monday morning — hitting at least one in the torso — during clashes broadcast live on Facebook, as the city’s rush hour was interrupted by protests.
Footage showed a police officer drawing his sidearm in the district of Sai Wan Ho as he tried to detain a masked man at a road junction that had been blocked by protesters.
Another masked man then approached the officer and was apparently shot in the chest area, quickly falling to the ground, clutching his left side. His condition was not clear.
Seconds later, two more live rounds were fired by the officer during a scuffle and another masked man went to the ground, although the footage was less clear as to whether he was struck.
Police could later be seen detaining the two men on the ground. The first man had a pool of blood next to him, his body limp as officers moved him around and apparently tried to tie his hands.
The second man was conscious and talking.
A police source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to AFP that live rounds were fired at more than one protester in Sai Wan Ho and that a statement would be issued.
Hong Kong has been upended by five months of huge and increasingly violent rallies, but Beijing has refused to give in to most of the movement’s demands.
Tensions have soared in recent days following the death on Friday of a 22-year-old student who succumbed to injuries sustained from a fall in the vicinity of a police clearance operation the weekend before.
The city has seen four days of consecutive protests since the student’s death as well as tens of thousands attending mass vigils.
Using online messaging forums, activists had called for a general strike on Monday morning.
Flashmob protests sprung up in multiple districts during the morning commuter period, with small groups of masked protesters targeting subway stations and building barricades on road junctions.
Even before the shooting in Sai Wan Ho, tear gas had been fired in at least two other locations.
Monday’s shooting is the third time protesters have been shot with live rounds by police.
On 1 October a student was struck in the chest as he and a group of activists attacked an officer with sticks and poles. He survived his wound and is being prosecuted.
Days later a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg when a policeman in plainclothes fired his gun after his car was attacked by a crowd. He also survived and was arrested.
First round of impeachment witnesses are too credible for Republicans to attack: GOP strategist
Republican strategist Susan Del Percio explained during an appearance on MSNBC's "KasieDC" that the first witnesses that Democrats are calling for the impeachment investigation hearings this week are impossible to discredit.
Speaking to MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin, Del Percio said that she anticipates the first things Republicans intend to do is work to take down any witnesses brought to the hearings this week. The problem, however, is that they are far too credible.
"They are going to try and discredit the witnesses. But as Sam Stein said, they are impeachable witnesses. These are all government servants, people who have dedicated their lives not just to their post, but in [Bill] Taylor’s case; he served in Vietnam. These are very accomplished people."
Rudy Giuliani was traveling on the dime of private clients — while doing work for Trump: report
Rudy Giuliani told Daily Beast politics editor Sam Stein that the private clients were the ones behind paying for his international efforts on behalf of President Donald Trump.
During an appearance on MSNBC's "Kasie DC," Stein said he was trying to get to the bottom of who was funding all of the efforts to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.
"I had to ask Rudy that very question because I was curious who’s funding this stuff," said Stein. "Is it a private client, is it Donald Trump? He has private clients and said that he was traveling to places like Madrid, for instance, on their dime for separate president and just happened to be doing this quasi-diplomatic Ukrainian policy while there. Now, I don’t know if that’s believable or not. But where the money goes does actually raise a number of questions, as Susan noted. And it is something that the lawmakers, at least one lawmaker on the impeachment inquiry told me, is a point of emphasis and inquiry for them. Because they want to know exactly who was funding it for what purpose and whether there was laws violated because of it."
There are criminal statutes that could be filed against those outing the whistleblower: Former federal prosecutor
Former federal and state prosecutor Elie Honig explained Sunday that there are criminal statutes that could be used to prosecute those outing the whistleblower.
This week, RealClearInvestigations revealed the name of someone they believed to be the whistleblower. President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., then proceeded to tweet out the name of the whistleblower to his 4 million followers.
"There are two categories of law potentially in play here," Honig began while speaking on CNN. "First, civil and administrative penalties. Civil law says you can’t take personnel action to punish somebody who’s come forward with information. It doesn’t use the phrase, whistleblower. That means you can’t demote somebody or fire somebody, if they’ve come forward with information. The penalties here are primarily administrative and financial."