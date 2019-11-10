Quantcast
Connect with us

Hong Kong police watchdog unequipped to probe own force: experts

Published

1 min ago

on

Hong Kong’s police watchdog is unequipped to investigate the force’s handling of months of pro-democracy protests, a panel of international experts appointed by the city’s own government has found.

The embarrassing verdict came as fresh unrest broke out on Sunday with activists and police clashing in multiple neighbourhoods after protesters held flashmob protests and vandalism sprees inside malls.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one incident broadcast live on Now TV, an officer fired a tear gas canister from a moving police van at people who were heckling law enforcement from a pedestrian bridge in the district of Tsuen Wan.

The projectile struck a female reporter for the channel, leaving an angry welt on her arm.

AFP / Anthony WALLACE Hong Kong activists and police have clashed in multiple neighbourhoods after protesters held flashmob protests and vandalism sprees inside malls

A group of masked protesters also trashed a Chinese banquet restaurant run by a conglomerate that has been repeatedly targeted by activists because the daughter of the owner has praised the police and Beijing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hong Kong has been upended by five months of huge and increasingly violent rallies, but Beijing has refused to give in to most of the movement’s demands.

One of the core demands — alongside fully free elections — is an independent inquiry into the police, who have been left to battle protesters for 24 consecutive weeks and are now loathed by large chunks of the deeply polarised population.

City leader Carrie Lam has repeatedly dismissed an independent probe, saying the current watchdog — the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) — is up to the job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters argue the IPCC lacks adequate investigatory powers, is stacked with pro-establishment figures and has previously been toothless when it comes to holding the police to account.

– ‘Shortfall’ –

In September, Lam appointed a panel of independent experts to advise the watchdog.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaired by Sir Dennis O’Connor — who was tasked by the UK government to look at police tactics following the 2011 London riots — it includes policing specialists from Britain, New Zealand and Canada.

AFP / Philip FONG The international finance hub has been upended by five months of huge and increasingly violent rallies, but Beijing has refused to give in to most of the movement’s demands

It has now issued a damning assessment of the IPCC’s ability to investigate such a lengthy summer of unrest and suggested a fully independent inquiry would be better suited for the task.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report, dated November 8, found “a shortfall in IPCC powers, capacity and independent investigative capability necessary to match the scale of events and the standards required of an international police watchdog operating in a city that values freedoms and rights”.

The panel said if resources were enhanced, the IPCC might be able to issue an interim report “with limited, but sufficient facts” on the cause of the protests and the handling by authorities.

But it said there was “a compelling case” for a “deeper more comprehensive inquiry… by an independent body with requisite powers”.

The report was not available on the IPCC’s website.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFP / Anthony WALLACE Hong Kong city leader Carrie Lam has repeatedly dismissed an independent probe into the police force’s handling of months of pro-democracy protests

But it was posted on Twitter late Saturday by one of the panel members, UK-based academic Clifford Stott.

The Hong Kong government declined to address the findings directly but said the IPCC should be given time to do its investigation.

– ‘Damning’ statement –

ADVERTISEMENT

The panel’s conclusion is an embarrassment for Lam as she battles record-low approval ratings and tries to face down calls for an independent inquiry.

AFP / Laurel Chor Tensions soared this week when a 22-year-old student died from a fall during clashes with police in unclear and disputed circumstances

“For them to come out with a statement effectively saying that IPCC is not up to the task is quite damning and only reinforces the urgency of an independent inquiry,” Antony Dapiran, a Hong Kong-based lawyer who wrote a book about the city’s pro-democracy movement, told AFP.

Beijing and Lam appear determined to wait out the protests and have shown little appetite for any further compromises.

Over the weekend a senior party official in Beijing called for Hong Kong to implement tough national security laws — an issue that sparked massive protests in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFP / Philip FONG Tens of thousands of people in Hong Kong attended a peaceful vigil to mark the death of a 22-year-old student

While crowd numbers are smaller than earlier this summer when millions marched, rallies and increasingly violent clashes are still happening weekly.

Tensions soared this week when a 22-year-old student died from a fall during clashes with police in unclear and disputed circumstances.

Tens of thousands of people attended a peaceful vigil Saturday evening, one of the few large gatherings in recent months to be granted police permission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters have called for a general strike on Monday but it is unclear whether they will be able to muster enough numbers to create the kind of transport paralysis that widespread strikes in the summer caused.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This must be stopped’: Millions call on Texas governor to halt execution of Rodney Reed

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 10, 2019

By

A petition demanding that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott halt the execution of death row inmate Rodney Reed gathered 2.4 million signatures Saturday, as supporters prepared to rally at the Governor's Mansion in Austin.

Reed is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on November 20, but his representatives at the Innocence Project are calling on Abbott to postpone the execution in light of new evidence that Reed is innocent of raping and murdering a woman, Stacey Stites, in 1996.

"If Texas moves forward on the execution of Rodney Reed, the true unjustness of the death penalty will be clear. Texas cares more about completing this 'task' than potentially preventing the execution of an innocent man."—ACLU

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Protesters seize state-run TV in Bolivia as tensions soar

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 9, 2019

By

Opposition demonstrators in Bolivia overran two state-run media outlets and forced them off the air Saturday and some police stopped guarding the square where President Evo Morales' palace is located, as tensions remained high after a disputed election.

Demonstrators burst into the offices of Bolivia TV and Radio Patria Nueva and forced employees to leave, accusing them of serving the interests of Morales, said the director of the latter of the two, Ivan Maldonado.

"We were evicted by force after receiving constant threats from people gathered outside," Maldonado told AFP.

Some 40 employees were seen leaving the building that the two news organizations share in La Paz, walking hand in hand as a crowd of some 300 demonstrators yelled insults. Afterward, both outlets broadcast only music.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservative pardoned by Trump has released the ‘dumbest’ argument yet against climate change

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 9, 2019

By

Conservative Dinesh D'Souza was ridiculed on Saturday for offering up a bold new argument against global warming.

In May of 2018, D'Souza received a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump for his 2014 guilty plea to charges of felony campaign finance violation.

In August of 2018, The Washington Post wrote a story titled, "Under Trump, a red carpet for Dinesh D’Souza, who claims Hitler was a liberal in new documentary."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image