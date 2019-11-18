House investigating if Trump lied to Mueller
The U.S. House of Representatives is investigating if President Donald Trump lied to Special Counsel Robert Mueller during his 22-month long Russia probe.
The Washington Post reports the attorney for the House revealed the existence of the investigation to a panel of judges. The House is arguing that it must be allowed to see secret grand-jury materials from Mueller’s investigation. The Dept. of Justice has been blocking that request after a lower court ordered the materials handed over to Congress.
It is a crime to lie to the FBI or the DOJ.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
The View’s Meghan McCain accuses Trump officials of setting up ‘slush fund’ to help Putin launder money
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain accused unspecified members of the Trump administration of helping Russian president Vladimir Putin set up a "slush fund" to launder ill-gotten money.
McCain took off part of last week to attend the Magnitsky Human Rights Awards in London, where she presented an award to Oleg Sentsov, a Crimean human rights activist sentenced to 20 years in prison after speaking out against Russia's annexation of his home country.
"Sergei Magnitsky was someone who found corruption in Russia, was subsequently tortured and killed because of it, and there is now an act that is in the United States, and we’re trying to make it expand globally where basically Russia can’t use the West and democracy for their dirty money, that they can’t launder it in countries that love and utilize democracy and freedom every single day," McCain said.
How Trump’s presidency could cost Susan Collins reelection: The Maine GOP senator is ‘in a terrible position’
In the past, getting reelected was never a problem for Sen. Susan Collins. The Maine Republican, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1996, was reelected by 17% in 2002, 23% in 2008 and 37% in 2014. But that was before the incredibly divisive presidency of Donald Trump. And journalist David Sharp, in a report for the Associated Press (AP), stresses that Trump could be the “biggest hurdle” in Collins’ battle to win a fifth term.
In the past, Collins — who is conservative but not far-right — was quite popular in Maine, a blue state. But distancing herself from Trump’s controversies and far-right agenda has proven difficult for Collins. And Sharp notes that thanks to the impeachment inquiry Trump is facing, Collins might be forced to take a stand on whether or not he should remain in the White House: if Trump is impeached in the U.S. House of Representatives, the 66-year-old senator would later be asked to vote “guilty” or “not guilty” on articles of impeachment in a Senate trial.
Over half of Americans favor Trump impeachment: poll
A slim majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office for his controversial Ukraine actions, according to the first poll after the launch of public hearings in Congress.
Fifty-one percent of those asked said they think Trump should be tried and convicted in the US Senate, while another six percent favor impeachment but not removal, according to the ABC News-Ipsos poll released Monday.
That appeared to represent an increase from before the hearings in the House Intelligence Committee began Wednesday. An average of previous polls showed about 48 percent supported Trump's removal, according to the website FiveThirtyEight.