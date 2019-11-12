House Republicans have a plan to defend Trump during impeachment hearings – it’s all about his ‘state of mind’
Rather than act as impartial investigators, dedicated to ascertaining the facts of the President’s actions, and whether or not those actions were legal, or are impeachable, House Republicans will stick to a plan that focuses on his “state of mind” and other intangible arguments.
“Confronted with a mountain of damaging facts heading into tomorrow’s opening of the public phase of impeachment, House Republicans plan to argue that ‘the President’s state of mind’ was exculpatory,” Axios reports, noting it has obtained an 18-page GOP memo that was sent out to House Intelligence Committee members Monday night.
“To appropriately understand the events in question — and most importantly, assess the President’s state of mind during his interaction with [Ukrainian] President Zelensky — context is necessary,” the memo reads. “The evidence gathered does not establish an impeachable offense,” it insists, wrongly.
Also wrong, or immaterial, are these four critical points the memo directs Republicans to make during the hearings.
“The July 25 call summary — the best evidence of the conversation — shows no conditionality or evidence of pressure.” (False.)
“President Zelensky and President Trump have both said there was no pressure on the call.” (True, but immaterial.)
“The Ukrainian government was not aware of a hold on U.S. security assistance at the time of the July 25 call.” (False.)
“President Trump met with President Zelensky and U.S. security assistance flowed to Ukraine in September 2019 — both of which occurred without Ukraine investigating President Trump’s political rivals.” (Immaterial. Doesn’t matter. Attempts to commit crimes are still crimes.)
You can read the full memo here.
The impeachment inquiry hearings with live, televised witness testimony, begin Wednesday.
Russian propaganda’s effect on 2016 election worse than previously understood: Federal prosecutors
Prosecutors are updating the charges against Russians who blasted social media propaganda at American voters in the 2016 election.
John Demers, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department's national security division, and Jessie Liu, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, intend to issue a superseding indictment against those foreign individuals who interfered in the election won by President Donald Trump.
The revised indictment won't add new defendants or charges but will instead allege that their propaganda campaign interfered more than previously understood with the Federal Election Commission's lawful functions.
Duncan Hunter was too cheap to pay for daughter’s dance competition — so he used campaign cash: prosecutors
Prosecutors this week unveiled a new set of allegations against Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) that offer more detail into the sleazy ways he would misappropriate campaign funds for his personal use.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that prosecutors' latest filing against Hunter alleges that he used campaign funds to fund his trip to attend his daughter's Irish dance competition because he claimed he couldn't otherwise afford it.
Trump official paid president’s campaign $744,000 for experts to pump up her ‘personal brand’: report
In April, President Donald Trump's Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Seema Verma faced public backlash after a report detailed a $2.25 million contract she awarded to Republican consultants to bolster her own public image.
But the scandal may have been even worse than that. According to Politico, among the 40 outside contractors hired as part of this contract included "eight former White House, presidential transition and campaign officials for President Donald Trump" — who charged up to $380 per hour for "strategic communications" work and relied on the federal government's convoluted contractor system to conceal what they were doing.