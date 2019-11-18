‘I don’t know how Secretary Pompeo is not dragged in’: Ex-FBI counsel says Secretary of State must testify

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” former FBI general counsel James Baker told Chris Cuomo that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has to answer for the allegations laid out in the impeachment testimony.

“They wanted to give [Ukraine Ambassador Marie] Yovanovitch support, she asked them for support, they decided no, maybe because they thought the president would jump all over them. So what?” said Cuomo.

“The issue with her is that they wanted to and were inclined to get her out of the way, unless she was willing to play ball, unless she was willing to acquiesce in this sort of irregular channel and the goals of the irregular channel that Ambassador Taylor described,” said Baker. “They were going to either get her out of the way, or have her join the team. This is what it seems to me was going on. They were trying to achieve these other objectives and they were going to either do it by forcing the career people to go along and compromise their values, quite frankly, or they were going to do it through the Giuliani channel.”

“This speaks to a foreign policy gone awry,” said Baker. “And as you were saying earlier, I simply don’t know how Secretary Pompeo is not dragged in. If he doesn’t come in to talk to the impeachment inquiry, then the Senate and House Foreign Relations Committees need to ask him, like, how were you conducting and supervising the foreign relations of the United States, with respect to Ukraine? It doesn’t seem as though he was in charge.”

“They shouldn’t have to subpoena him, though,” Baker added. “He’s a Senate-confirmed cabinet official and he has an obligation to appear before Congress and answer questions. He shouldn’t have to be subpoenaed. That’s ridiculous.”

