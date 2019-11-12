‘I only did a little bit of extortion’: Trump mercilessly mocked over desperate tweets arguing he’s innocent

‘STILL A CRIME, SPANKY’

President Donald Trump’s anxiety, as measured by number of tweets, seems to be approaching all-time highs. Monday, hours after giving a Veterans Day speech in his hometown of New York, surrounded by banners in windows and on buildings calling for his impeachment and removal, Trump took to Twitter and had yet another meltdown.

“In order to continue being the most Transparent President in history, I will be releasing sometime this week the Transcript of the first, and therefore most important, phone call I had with the President of Ukraine,” Trump tweeted Monday night. “I am sure you will find it tantalizing!”

Of course, that is the call nobody is talking about. The call that led to the impeachment inquiry is the infamous July 25 call, which Trump repeatedly has insisted everyone should “read the transcript” from, despite the fact he has never released the transcript.

Read the Transcript. It is PERFECT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019

Trump also posted several tweets purportedly quoting his fans at Fox News, including this one:

….want that to be an impeachable offense? Good luck with that!” @JesseBWatters @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019

Then there was this false claim:

Just like Schiff fabricated my phone call, he will fabricate the transcripts that he is making and releasing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019

The mockery was immediate. Take a look:

Vindman testified there was nothing wrong with this call. The telcon may well be mortifying because Trump is an embarrassing person, but he’s counting on media to fall for the line that because the first call was congratulatory, there was no problem. No one should fall for it. https://t.co/jfHNJFc3n7 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) November 11, 2019

“I only did a little bit of extortion” isn’t the best defense… — David P (@the_dp) November 11, 2019

You released the aid two days after the Inspector General alerted Congress that there was an internal complaint about you withholding it, and one day after Adam Schiff sent a sept 10 letter asking to see that complaint. Coincidence? — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) November 12, 2019

Pres said Saturday he would probably release it Tuesday, now saying “sometime this week.” https://t.co/NI8UF8ZltG — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 12, 2019

Thats a quid pro quo duffus!! In other words bribery n extortion!! That money wasn’t yours. It belonged to the tax payers and allocated to Ukraine to fight the Russians, your friends!! https://t.co/54Di97JxI5 — The Alternative (@cmonlets_talk) November 12, 2019

“I asked the bank teller to give me the money, see, and told her nobody would get hurt. I asked her VERY nicely. You could say it was a PERFECT request. Somebody called the cops, so I left the bank and she didn’t give it to me. So nobody got hurt.” STILL A CRIME, SPANKY. — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) November 12, 2019

FACT CHECK: “most Transparent President in history” 1) Tax returns are concealed 2) Financial records are hidden 3) Medical records were falsified 4) Visitor logs are deleted 5) Russian meeting notes were erased 6) Missing words from Ukraine transcript To name a few. https://t.co/5eLk2QQkQ5 — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) November 11, 2019

You held up the aid — and tried to BRIBE the Ukraine to investigate The Bidens … abuse of power. Face it — you screwed up. Can’t wait for them to dig into Mueller’s notes as to why he couldn’t clear you from Obstruction Of Justice … Karma’s a bitch. #ImpeachmentIsComing — Joel Denver (@jdenver) November 12, 2019

Also Helsinki, please. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) November 11, 2019

So does that mean if he had a clean phone call with the Ukraine Pres. It nullifies the call with the BRIBE? You could have 10 calls with no bribe & 1, that we know of, with bribery & extortion & it counts. — JBFletcher (@JBFletcher44) November 11, 2019

The first president in modern history not to release his tax returns⁠—who also ended the policy of publishing White House visitor logs and who tried to block an investigation into his travel expensesc—calls himself “the most Transparent president in history” https://t.co/jURlbxOjiJ — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) November 11, 2019

“Officer, I’ll have you know that there have been plenty of times I didn’t speed.” https://t.co/ZOTB49t5tG — Max Steele (@maxasteele) November 11, 2019