‘I watch Fox News every night’: Man says he stabbed Baby Trump balloon because it was ‘good vs. evil’
A man who allegedly stabbed a balloon figure protesting President Donald Trump says that he was fighting “evil.”
Over the weekend, 32-year-old Hoyt Deau Hutchinson was charged with felony first degree criminal mischief after he was seen slashing a “Baby Trump” balloon that activists were using to protest the president’s visit to Tuscaloosa for the LSU/Alabama football game.
On Monday, Hutchinson called in to the Rick & Bubba Show to defend his actions, according to Al.com.
“I got so fired up when I rolled by the balloon and I rolled down the window and I said something to them and I figured they saw me,” he explained. “I figured only way I was going to get close enough to that balloon was to blend in. (I) went and bought me an Alabama shirt and walked up like I was walking to the game and like I was going to take a picture with [the Trump balloon].”
“I was so fired up. I was shaking I was so mad,” Hutchinson added.
He went on to complain that “a lot of people my age don’t keep up with the news and politics.”
“I watch the news every night,” he insisted. “I watch Fox News every night. Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity are my favorite two anchors.”
Hutchinson compared the incident to a Biblical story about Jesus.
“It comes a point when you gotta take a stand,” he opined. “We don’t have two parties anymore. We have good vs. evil. When you got one party that says it’s OK to kill babies and by the way, this is the first time I’m ever seen a liberal get mad about chopping up a baby.”
Breaking Banner
John Bolton lawyer tells judge his interests do not align with WH chief of staff Mick Mulvaney
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton told a federal judge on Monday that his interests do not align with those of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
"A long-simmering feud within the White House broke into the open on Monday as a lawyer for John R. Bolton, President Trump’s former national security adviser, filed a motion trying to keep Mick Mulvaney, the president’s acting chief of staff, from joining a lawsuit over impeachment testimony," New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker reported Monday.
Trump whines about protecting VA whistleblowers as he tarnishes Veteran’s Day with anti-impeachment rants
This Monday on Veterans Day, the White House fired off a tweet praising President Trump for "looking out for veterans." Among the achievements listed in the tweet was Trump's signing of the 2017 whistleblower protection act -- a point that Trump bellowed at, considering that the current scandal enveloping the White House was kicked off by a whistleblower.
"To think I signed the Whistleblower Protection Act!" Tump tweeted while highlighting the White House's post.
Trump: Bolivia leader’s resignation sign to ‘illegitimate regimes’
US President Donald Trump on Monday hailed the resignation of Bolivia's leftist leader Evo Morales as a sign to "illegitimate" regimes and praised the role of the country's military.
"These events send a strong signal to the illegitimate regimes in Venezuela and Nicaragua that democracy and the will of the people will always prevail," Trump said, referring to two other leftist Latin American nations targeted by his administration.
Trump said that the resignation of Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous leader who was seeking a fourth term despite a constitutional prohibition, was a "significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere."