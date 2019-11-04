‘If Roy Cohn and Joe McCarthy had a baby — it’d be Donald Trump’: Scaramucci unloads on his former boss
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci ripped into President Donald Trump’s sleaziness and corruption throughout the Ukraine scandal and the administration’s response.
“There were four officials from [the Office of Management and Budget] and the White House who were supposed to testify today didn’t even show up, not really any ramifications, the Democrats don’t want to have this tied up in courts,” said Cooper. “Do you think that’s a mistake?”
“I think the quicker they get this out in the public domain, the greater the likelihood that one or two rationalists that really love the country and want to go down in history,” said Scaramucci, who was fired after just ten days on the job amid obscene comments about fellow Trump associates. “Think about the way we look at [Rep. Joseph] McCarthy now. In the bubble of McCarthy, Dwight Eisenhower failed to make a speech to denunciate McCarthy based on the criticism that he was giving to his old boss George Marshall. He went up to Wisconsin, he was ready to make the speech, and he folded the speech due to political expediency. Eisenhower said later on when he was at the Gettysburg Forum, that this was one of the biggest mistakes of his political career, that he couldn’t stand up to McCarthy. Fearful of McCarthy in his home state.”
“That’s what the Republicans are like right now,” added Scaramucci. “One of those Republicans, okay, man or woman, will say, hey, enough is enough, I’m voting against this guy when it comes time to impeach him.”
“You’re talking about McCarthy, Roy Cohn was whispering in McCarthy’s ear—” said Cooper.
“If Joe McCarthy and Roy Cohn had a baby, it would be Donald Trump, and he happens to be running the country,” said Scaramucci. “I’m just giving you the visual.”
“The visual of those two actually having a baby is not something I wanted to think about,” chortled Cooper.
“Anyone can have a baby,” said Scaramucci. “This is a situation that’s going to unfold. And there’s more lawlessness. There will be more facts that come out that are more damning than the current facts that are out right now. We’re doing a very, very good job on the ground in these swing states. Yes, some of those swing states the president is neck and neck with people like Joe Biden, but I’m talking about the impeachment issue.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘If Roy Cohn and Joe McCarthy had a baby — it’d be Donald Trump’: Scaramucci unloads on his former boss
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci ripped into President Donald Trump's sleaziness and corruption throughout the Ukraine scandal and the administration's response.
"There were four officials from [the Office of Management and Budget] and the White House who were supposed to testify today didn't even show up, not really any ramifications, the Democrats don't want to have this tied up in courts," said Cooper. "Do you think that's a mistake?"
"I think the quicker they get this out in the public domain, the greater the likelihood that one or two rationalists that really love the country and want to go down in history," said Scaramucci, who was fired after just ten days on the job amid obscene comments about fellow Trump associates. "Think about the way we look at [Rep. Joseph] McCarthy now. In the bubble of McCarthy, Dwight Eisenhower failed to make a speech to denunciate McCarthy based on the criticism that he was giving to his old boss George Marshall. He went up to Wisconsin, he was ready to make the speech, and he folded the speech due to political expediency. Eisenhower said later on when he was at the Gettysburg Forum, that this was one of the biggest mistakes of his political career, that he couldn't stand up to McCarthy. Fearful of McCarthy in his home state."
CNN
David Cay Johnston details what prosecutors will do when they get the president’s tax returns
On Monday, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals rejected President Donald Trump's claim that he was immune from all criminal investigation as president, allowing New York State prosecutors to obtain several years' worth of his tax returns.
On CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," Pulitzer Prize-winning Trump biographer David Cay Johnston walked through what the prosecutors will likely do with the information they obtain.
"David, if this decision stands, you say that President Trump could have a serious problem once a Manhattan grand jury gets the tax documents," said Cooper. "What do you believe that they could show?"
CNN
Trump’s fixation with discrediting whistleblower demolished by ex-FBI official
President Donald Trump has sought to shield himself from political harm in the impeachment investigation by attacking the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint kicked off the congressional probe — at some points even suggesting the whistleblower should be outed, contrary to federal law.
On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Greg Brower, former FBI Assistant Director of the Office of Congressional Affairs, pointed out how pointless Trump's attempts to demonize the whistleblower are.
"I would submit that the whistleblower, at this point, is entirely irrelevant," said Brower. "This would be like — if I could draw an analogy — if I had a neighbor who I knew to be a convicted felon, and yet I witnessed that this neighbor had stored in his garage a stockpile of firearms, and I called the police and gave an anonymous tip about that fact, and then the police came out and investigated and found that this convicted felon did in fact have a stockpile of firearms."