‘If Trump says ‘come over and shave my back’ Lindsey Graham will be there”: Rick Wilson grosses out MSNBC’s Katy Tur

MSNBC host Katy Tur recoiled in disgust after a quip from commentator Rick Wilson, who’s known for his quick wit and funny attacks on President Donald Trump.

Such was the case Monday when Wilson and Washington Post political reporter Matt Viser discussed the collapse of the friendship between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“Well, look, I think it is a very high hill right now to overcome the sort of political silos both parties are in,” Rick Wilson said. “But it’s obvious that it’s going to be necessary. If a democrat wins in 2020, there’s a likelihood that Mitch McConnell will be the senate majority leader, or it’ll be a slightly closer tie in the senate. So, we’re going to have to get over some of this.”

As for Graham, Wilson called the senator a “rolling tragedy” who should know better.

“He knows Biden doesn’t deserve this,” Wilson went on. “He knows the facts don’t merit it, and he knows he’s contributing to this propaganda effort to say that Ukraine was at fault.”

Tur asked why Graham is doing it if he knows it’s wrong.

“He’s doing it for Donald Trump,” answered Wilson. “He wants to be either secretary of state or re-elected or — or to be in that circle of people that Trump says are nice to him. And he’s a man without a single moral qualm. You know, today he said his obligation. You know, Lindsey had an obligation to the Constitution, the law, and the voters of South Carolina. But now basically if Donald Trump says, ‘hey, come over and shave my, back,’ Lindsey’s going to be there.”

Tur was grossed out and ended the panel by telling Wilson “to go wash his bran out with soap.”

Watch the video below: