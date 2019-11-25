‘If Trump says ‘come over and shave my back’ Lindsey Graham will be there”: Rick Wilson grosses out MSNBC’s Katy Tur
MSNBC host Katy Tur recoiled in disgust after a quip from commentator Rick Wilson, who’s known for his quick wit and funny attacks on President Donald Trump.
Such was the case Monday when Wilson and Washington Post political reporter Matt Viser discussed the collapse of the friendship between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
“Well, look, I think it is a very high hill right now to overcome the sort of political silos both parties are in,” Rick Wilson said. “But it’s obvious that it’s going to be necessary. If a democrat wins in 2020, there’s a likelihood that Mitch McConnell will be the senate majority leader, or it’ll be a slightly closer tie in the senate. So, we’re going to have to get over some of this.”
As for Graham, Wilson called the senator a “rolling tragedy” who should know better.
“He knows Biden doesn’t deserve this,” Wilson went on. “He knows the facts don’t merit it, and he knows he’s contributing to this propaganda effort to say that Ukraine was at fault.”
Tur asked why Graham is doing it if he knows it’s wrong.
“He’s doing it for Donald Trump,” answered Wilson. “He wants to be either secretary of state or re-elected or — or to be in that circle of people that Trump says are nice to him. And he’s a man without a single moral qualm. You know, today he said his obligation. You know, Lindsey had an obligation to the Constitution, the law, and the voters of South Carolina. But now basically if Donald Trump says, ‘hey, come over and shave my, back,’ Lindsey’s going to be there.”
Tur was grossed out and ended the panel by telling Wilson “to go wash his bran out with soap.”
Watch the video below:
Breaking Banner
Feds eye ‘more than a half dozen potential charges’ against Rudy Giuliani: Wall Street Journal
A new batch of federal subpoenas uncovered by the Wall Street Journal shows that prosecutors are eyeing more than a half dozen possible criminal charges against Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.
According to the Journal, the subpoenas have been sent out to multiple people with ties to Giuliani and his associates, and they indicate investigators casting a wide net into the Trump attorney's potential wrongdoing.
Breaking Banner
Is Devin Nunes a witness to an international criminal conspiracy?
It has become increasingly clear that Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican in the House impeachment hearings, has been working directly or in tandem with Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney. Donald Trump’s most powerful defender could be a fact witness in an international conspiracy to defraud the American people.
To explain, I have to put on my Leo Tolstoy hat. When this chapter in our history is written finally, it’ll look like War and Peace and feature characters by the hundreds.
CNN reported late Friday that the California representative traveled to Vienna in December of 2018 after the midterm elections. He met with Viktor Shokin, Ukraine’s former head prosecutor. That’s according to Lev Parnas, Giuliani’s henchman.
The $11 million dollar Medicare tool that gives seniors the wrong insurance information
The Trump administration redesigned the online Medicare Cost Finder for seniors to compare complex health insurance options. But consumer advocates have identified instances when the tool has malfunctioned and given inaccurate plan and price data.'
The federal government recently redesigned a digital tool that helps seniors navigate complicated Medicare choices, but consumer advocates say it’s malfunctioning with alarming frequency, offering inaccurate cost estimates and creating chaos in some states during the open enrollment period.