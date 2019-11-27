‘If you cannot extort — you must abort’: columnist Michael Eric Dyson advises Trump
Georgetown University professor and New York Times contributing opinion writer Michael Eric Dyson proposed his own legal quip to help President Donald Trump understand his legal problems and prevent any other forms of bribery in the future.
“He’s stuck in ’80s hip-hop with the shifty Schiff melly-mel nomenclature there,” Dyson said. “You know, my great friend, the late Johnnie Cochran, comes to mind. If you cannot extort, you must proceed to abort. This is what happened. You couldn’t extract the concession from the president successfully because it was not done secretively. And as a result of that, the potential exposure forces his hand.”
He explained that the “generation” of Trump excuses that have tumbled out since then are just “par for the course.”
“But it does show the level of mendacity and complicity that has been generated around this entire case, and we are told up and down, this is an Orwellian loosen of the anchors of language. Like stuff doesn’t mean what it’s supposed to mean. And the purpose of these political forces that are holding him to account, that are in congress, is to make sure is that words mean something, that the historic legacy of the Constitution is held forth, and people have common sense explanations for why this president has done the kinds of things that he’s done.”
He went on to agree that the mountain of evidence was collected and revealed, and the final details are just beginning to seep out.
Watch his commentary below:
