‘I’m embarrassed for my friend’: Former GOP Rep. slams Jim Jordan’s badgering of David Holmes

During his questioning of US diplomat David Holmes during today’s impeachment inquiry hearing, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was repeatedly gaveled down by House Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for his repeated interrupting of the witness.

It was an exchange that many observers saw as an attempt to stifle Holmes’ testimony that was apparently damaging to President Trump — an observation that was also made by former GOP Rep. and current longshot candidate for the Republican nomination for president, Joe Walsh.

“I am embarrassed for my friend Jim Jordan,” Walsh tweeted. “He yells and he interrupts because he’s got nothing.”

I am embarrassed for my friend Jim Jordan. He yells and he interrupts because he’s got nothing. https://t.co/gjjNoJiB5M — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 21, 2019

A lot of Walsh’s followers agreed:

I was never his friend, would never want to be, but I as a former Republican, I too am embarrassed of him. — Supply Side Gaslighting (@82_and_0) November 21, 2019

I agree he is unhinged — Nannygo05 (@nannygo5) November 21, 2019

All republicans should be embarrassed by @Jim_Jordan. Badgering of a witness. How unprofessional — Bob strozewski (@BobStrozewski) November 21, 2019

He should be thrown out. — Serenity Now (@AQuietNo) November 21, 2019

I’d be embarrassed to call him “friend.” — Ivan Jarden 🇺🇸 (@ivesjar) November 21, 2019

Ask your women friends who are not already full MAGA if Jim Jordan is persuasive or repulsive. I suspect he is driving independent women voters to the blue. — Bruce S Lindeke (@HiggsBrucen) November 21, 2019

Watch the exchange between Jordan and Holmes below: