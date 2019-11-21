‘I’m embarrassed for my friend’: Former GOP Rep. slams Jim Jordan’s badgering of David Holmes
During his questioning of US diplomat David Holmes during today’s impeachment inquiry hearing, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was repeatedly gaveled down by House Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for his repeated interrupting of the witness.
It was an exchange that many observers saw as an attempt to stifle Holmes’ testimony that was apparently damaging to President Trump — an observation that was also made by former GOP Rep. and current longshot candidate for the Republican nomination for president, Joe Walsh.
“I am embarrassed for my friend Jim Jordan,” Walsh tweeted. “He yells and he interrupts because he’s got nothing.”
I am embarrassed for my friend Jim Jordan. He yells and he interrupts because he’s got nothing. https://t.co/gjjNoJiB5M
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 21, 2019
A lot of Walsh’s followers agreed:
I was never his friend, would never want to be, but I as a former Republican, I too am embarrassed of him.
— Supply Side Gaslighting (@82_and_0) November 21, 2019
I agree he is unhinged
— Nannygo05 (@nannygo5) November 21, 2019
All republicans should be embarrassed by @Jim_Jordan. Badgering of a witness. How unprofessional
— Bob strozewski (@BobStrozewski) November 21, 2019
He should be thrown out.
— Serenity Now (@AQuietNo) November 21, 2019
I’d be embarrassed to call him “friend.”
— Ivan Jarden 🇺🇸 (@ivesjar) November 21, 2019
Ask your women friends who are not already full MAGA if Jim Jordan is persuasive or repulsive. I suspect he is driving independent women voters to the blue.
— Bruce S Lindeke (@HiggsBrucen) November 21, 2019
Watch the exchange between Jordan and Holmes below:
Democrat calls out Republican’s ‘epic mansplaining’ to Fiona Hill
Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) apologized to diplomat Dr. Fiona Hill after Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) used his time on the Intelligence Committee to "mansplain" his own political theories.
"Good afternoon, thank you for being here," Maloney began. "Dr. Hill, first of all I thought that was some epic mansplaining that you were forced to endure from my colleague Mr. Turner.
Turner spent his five minutes to speak filibustering and attacking Hill and then refused to allow her to respond. Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) then spoke with his own five-minute speech, not asking any questions. He then left the room.
Furious GOP congressman erupts after Adam Schiff lets David Holmes answer questions
Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) on Thursday grew furious with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) after the House Intelligence Committee chairman insisted that he allow witness David Holmes to answer his question.
During a testy exchange with Holmes, Conaway got upset at the State Department official for reporting a call that he overheard between Trump and European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland while the two of them were at a restuarant in Kiev.
"Sir, I think it was Gordon Sondland who showed indiscretion by having that conversation over a public phone line," Holmes replied.
At this point, Conaway interjected and started talking over Holmes, and Schiff told him to let the witness finish his answer.
WATCH: Eric Swalwell exposes Devin Nunes’ shady ties to Giuliani’s indicted henchman during impeachment hearing
During today's hearing in the House's impeachment inquiry into President Trump, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) referenced a POLITICO article from last month which reported that a lawyer who worked for Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee when Devin Nunes (R-CA) was the committee’s chairman, fed information on Ukraine to President Trump.
According to the report, Trump believed at the time that Kashyap “Kash” Patel, who had "no discernible Ukraine experience or expertise, was actually the NSC’s top Ukraine expert."