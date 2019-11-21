Quantcast
‘I’m embarrassed for my friend’: Former GOP Rep. slams Jim Jordan’s badgering of David Holmes

2 hours ago

During his questioning of US diplomat David Holmes during today’s impeachment inquiry hearing, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was repeatedly gaveled down by House Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for his repeated interrupting of the witness.

It was an exchange that many observers saw as an attempt to stifle Holmes’ testimony that was apparently damaging to President Trump — an observation that was also made by former GOP Rep. and current longshot candidate for the Republican nomination for president, Joe Walsh.

“I am embarrassed for my friend Jim Jordan,” Walsh tweeted. “He yells and he interrupts because he’s got nothing.”

A lot of Walsh’s followers agreed:

Watch the exchange between Jordan and Holmes below:

