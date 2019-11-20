iMazing 2 makes it easy to manage and sync files on your iPhone and iPad

Many of you will be reading this on an iPhone or iPad. Trying to sync these devices with your computer can be painful, but not with iMazing 2.

This useful app for Mac and Windows lets you transfer files to and from your iOS devices with ease. It’s great for backing up your photos and moving data to a new iPhone. Normally priced at $89.99, the app is now available on a universal license for $14.99 at the Raw Story Store.

Apple originally designed iTunes to be a music library. But over time, new features have made the app slow and bloated. In contrast, iMazing 2 is dedicated to iOS data management. This means it runs faster and is much easier to use.

The app allows you to sync your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with a click, or drag and drop files across to your iOS device. This works with music, photos, videos, documents, ebooks, and many other forms of media.

In addition, iMazing 2 lets you back up contacts, voicemail, call history, voice memos, and notes from your iPhone. When you upgrade, you can restore this data to the new device in minutes.

Order now for $14.99 to get the app on a universal license, covering Mac and Windows.

