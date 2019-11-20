iMazing 2 makes it easy to manage and sync files on your iPhone and iPad
Many of you will be reading this on an iPhone or iPad. Trying to sync these devices with your computer can be painful, but not with iMazing 2.
This useful app for Mac and Windows lets you transfer files to and from your iOS devices with ease. It’s great for backing up your photos and moving data to a new iPhone. Normally priced at $89.99, the app is now available on a universal license for $14.99 at the Raw Story Store.
Apple originally designed iTunes to be a music library. But over time, new features have made the app slow and bloated. In contrast, iMazing 2 is dedicated to iOS data management. This means it runs faster and is much easier to use.
The app allows you to sync your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with a click, or drag and drop files across to your iOS device. This works with music, photos, videos, documents, ebooks, and many other forms of media.
In addition, iMazing 2 lets you back up contacts, voicemail, call history, voice memos, and notes from your iPhone. When you upgrade, you can restore this data to the new device in minutes.
Order now for $14.99 to get the app on a universal license, covering Mac and Windows.
Don’t wait for Black Friday — you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!
Stack Commerce
iMazing 2 makes it easy to manage and sync files on your iPhone and iPad
Many of you will be reading this on an iPhone or iPad. Trying to sync these devices with your computer can be painful, but not with iMazing 2.
This useful app for Mac and Windows lets you transfer files to and from your iOS devices with ease. It’s great for backing up your photos and moving data to a new iPhone. Normally priced at $89.99, the app is now available on a universal license for $14.99 at the Raw Story Store.
Stack Commerce
This $50 smart home camera lets you keep an eye on your home — from your phone
The world is a dangerous place, but you're not powerless when it comes to protecting what matters. If you want some peace of mind, the blurams Dome Pro can help.
This intelligent security camera provides 360-degree coverage, with facial recognition and night vision technology. You can also view live 1080p footage from anywhere in the world. Normally priced at $59.99, the camera is now just $49.99 at the Raw Story Store. Save an additional 15% off the sale price with promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout.
Stack Commerce
Meet the $39 Adobe Photoshop-alternative that makes graphic design easy
Adobe has become a popular platform for creating powerful visuals in marketing, emails, social media, and the like. But, its steep learning curve—and price point—can be intimidating for us non-graphic designers out there.
The minds behind Design Wizard Pro get this, which is why they engineered their platform to be quick, user-friendly, and available at a price that won't set your wallet on fire—just $39. Today, if you enter promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout, you can save an extra 15% off—bringing the sale price down to $34.