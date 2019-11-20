Impeachment hearing explodes with applause as Jackie Speier highlights Trump’s daily lies
Texas Republican Rep. Mike Conaway on Thursday argued that it was not illegal for Republicans to “out” the White House whistleblower.
Conway cited a Washington Post “fact-check” that gave “Three Pinocchios” to the claim that the whistleblower has a statutory right to anonymity.
Following his time, Ambassador Gordon Sondland was questioned by Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA).
During Speier’s questioning, she was interrupted by Conaway, who brought up The Post giving “Three Pinocchios.”
Speier did not appear to appreciate the interruption.
“The president of the United States has ‘Five Pinocchios’ on a daily basis, so let’s not go there,” Speier said, to applause from the crowd.
Without missing a beat, Speier then returned to her questioning.
Watch:
