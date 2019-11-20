Quantcast
Connect with us

Impeachment hearing explodes with applause as Jackie Speier highlights Trump’s daily lies

Published

32 mins ago

on

Texas Republican Rep. Mike Conaway on Thursday argued that it was not illegal for Republicans to “out” the White House whistleblower.

Conway cited a Washington Postfact-check” that gave “Three Pinocchios” to the claim that the whistleblower has a statutory right to anonymity.

Following his time, Ambassador Gordon Sondland was questioned by Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA).

ADVERTISEMENT

During Speier’s questioning, she was interrupted by Conaway, who brought up The Post giving “Three Pinocchios.”

Speier did not appear to appreciate the interruption.

“The president of the United States has ‘Five Pinocchios’ on a daily basis, so let’s not go there,” Speier said, to applause from the crowd.

Without missing a beat, Speier then returned to her questioning.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Impeachment hearing explodes with applause as Jackie Speier highlights Trump’s daily lies

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

Texas Republican Rep. Mike Conaway on Thursday argued that it was not illegal for Republicans to "out" the White House whistleblower.

Conway cited a Washington Post "fact-check" that gave "Three Pinocchios" to the claim that the whistleblower has a statutory right to anonymity.

Following his time, Ambassador Gordon Sondland was questioned by Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA).

During Speier's questioning, she was interrupted by Conaway, who brought up The Post giving "Three Pinocchios."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative attorney dismantles GOP arguments against impeachment: ‘Trump’s abuse threatens your freedom’

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

A conservative attorney knocked down Republican arguments against impeachment one by one in a viral tweet, and urged others to support the removal President Donald Trump.

Bryan Gividen, an appellate attorney from Dallas, touted his conservative bona fides by describing himself as a "pro-religious liberty, pro-life, would snort Cocaine Mitch’s judicial confirmations" if he could -- but still said he supports Trump's impeachment.

"At this point, there is no question that President Trump directed U.S. officials to withhold security funding to the Ukraine so Ukraine would investigate the Bidens," Gividen began. "That is the kind of abuse of the President’s authority we should not tolerate."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump turns bizarre handwritten notes into all-caps Twitter rage spasm: ‘I WANT NOTHING! I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO!’

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday wrote down his impeachment inquiry talking points in sharpie marker.

While leaving the White House for a visit to Texas, Trump read his notes to reporters, but refused to take questions.

During the flight, Trump then tweeted out his notes to his 66.9 million Twitter followers.

https://twitter.com/samstein/status/1197200696044654593

....”I WANT NOTHING! I WANT NOTHING! I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO! TELL PRESIDENT ZELENSKY TO DO THE RIGHT THING!” Later, Ambassador Sondland said that I told him, “Good, go tell the truth!” This Witch Hunt must end NOW. So bad for our Country!

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.
Offer Expires In:
LEARN MORE
close-link