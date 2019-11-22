Impeachment hearings opened the door for the GOP to dump ‘lawless, cruel and corrupt’ Trump for good: conservative columnist
In a column for The Washington Post this Friday, conservative journalist Jennifer Rubin writes that this week’s impeachment hearings has changed how she’ll think about political candidates in the future.
When it comes to impeachment, it’s simply a matter of “common sense, decency, and values,” Rubin argues. “Since these things matter most on the most consequential issue we have faced since Trump was elected — nothing less than the survival of our democracy — it is those things that should guide our political choices.” Knowledge of history, understanding who our allies are, a deep belief in the power of the oath of office, media literacy — all thing that are required if we are to make good political choices, according to Rubin.
A good gauge of bad political choices versus good can be made by an analysis of the players who took part in this week’s impeachment hearings.
“On the decency front, we sure know it when we see it and when we don’t,” Rubin writes. “Watch the witnesses who honor their parents and credit their colleagues. Study the lawmakers who shout, bully, pester and interrupt. Heed the witnesses who recognized wrongdoing when they heard it (the July 25 call) and reported it up the chain of command. Notice which witnesses came forward to testify despite personal risks and showed humility in deciding which items they could testify to and which were beyond the realm of direct knowledge. Consider the witnesses who played dumb or shaved the truth.”
In conclusion, Rubin contends that “when the chips are down,” it’s these values that we need to have instilled in the politicians we choose, whether it be for impeachment, war, or the choosing of a president.
Republicans who have stuck with Trump because he shares their policies on “taxes or judges” have gotten us “a lawless, cruel, corrupt, dishonest and dangerous president who is patently unfit (temperamentally, ethically and intellectually) to govern,” Rubin writes. If we want to get rid of Trump, we need to “set aside ideology and hypothetical policy disputes that will probably never see the light of day anyway.”
WATCH: Lindsey Graham flees Iraq War vet who politely asks to talk about Trump’s conduct
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Friday was filmed running away from a war veteran who tried to talk with him about President Donald Trump's impeachable conduct.
In a video posted by progressive veterans organization Common Defense, a man who identifies himself as an Iraq War veteran from Louisiana calmly walks up to Graham and tells the senator that he believes that he's being treated unfairly by the media.
"I believe that you honestly believe in our democracy as I do," the man tells him.
"I do," Graham replies.
"I came here to D.C. because I'm a Marine, I went to Iraq, and I believe, as I believe that you do, that President Trump is not acting in accordance to his oath," the veteran continued. "The oath that you took and I did to defend the Constitution."
2020 Election
‘The Senate’s in play’: Reeling GOP faces collapse into minority status as Trump drags party down
According to a report in Rolling Stone, there is a very good chance that the Democrats could take control of the Senate after the 2020 election as the impeachment of Donald Trump casts a cloud over the Republican Party.
The report -- by longtime political observer Tim Dickinson -- states, "the fight to wrest the Senate from Republican control — and oust Mitch McConnell as majority leader — is arguably just as important" as the battle to force Trump from office.
Nicolle Wallace rains hell on GOP: ‘It’s going to take a dead Russian hooker’ before they wake up to Trump criminality
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace this week heaped scorn upon her former party for making their minds up about impeaching President Donald Trump seemingly before hearings even started.
"It's going to take a dead Russian hooker at the bottom of the Hudson before Republicans wake up," she said. "They don't care about anything -- and now they also don't care about foreign interference in domestic elections."
Wallace then said that Republicans should be very careful about embracing a precedent in which it is acceptable for presidents to use their office to pressure foreign countries to investigate their political opponents.