Impeachment hearings will be televised live by major broadcast networks and cable news channels
Just like Watergate. Only bigger.
The impeachment will be televised – or at least, this week’s impeachment inquiry hearings will be.
The top broadcast television networks and top cable news networks will all air the House Intelligence Committee hearings live, according to The Hill. That means ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS will all pre-empt their regularly scheduled programming. MSNBC, Fox News, and C-SPAN will also air the hearings live. CBS’s website CBSN is also expected to offer “wall-to-wall” online streaming, and others, including PBS are expected to as well. The House Intel Committee has already scheduled the live hearings videos to its YouTube channel.
Several news outlets are comparing this week’s hearings, which are expected to attract millions upon millions of viewers, to the Watergate hearings in 1973. The Associated Press on Monday called those historic hours – nearly 250 across 51 nights – “a communal experience, and by some estimates, more than 80% of Americans tuned in to at least part of the Watergate telecasts.”
The Watergate hearings ran from May to November 1973, 46 years ago. President Richard Nixon ended up resigning the following year in August.
This week’s hearings kick off on Wednesday, with testimony from Ambassador William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent. Taylor is Chargé D’affaires for Ukraine for the U.S. State Dept. Kent is responsible for the European and Eurasian Bureau at the State Dept.
On Friday, former Ukraine Ambassador Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch will testify before the Committee.
GOP’s Marsha Blackburn roasted for invoking ‘Jesus’ to bash Trump impeachment — but actually quoting Shakespeare instead
Far-right white evangelicals have been insisting that God himself sent Donald Trump to govern the United States, and Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee joined them in opposing Trump’s impeachment when — in an absurd tweet posted on Sunday — she invoked Jesus’ name to make her argument.
Responding to a November 10 tweet by attorney Mark Zaid (who represents the Ukraine whistleblower), Blackburn asserted, “A 3-year, coordinated effort has been underway to remove @realDonaldTrump from office. Jesus warned us — watch out for the lawyers.”
CNN
Republicans are rushing to retire in part because ‘they hate’ having to defend Trump’s tweets: WaPo reporter
Rep. Peter King (R-NY) on Monday announced that he would not be running for Congress again in 2020, making him the 17th House Republican to announce his retirement within the last year alone.
While there are several reasons for all these retirements, Washington Post reporter Rachel Bade told CNN's John King that one reason is the sheer exhaustion of having to constantly defend President Donald Trump.
"You can't overstate how much Republicans hate having to answer for the president's controversial tweets," she explained.
Bade then said that Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI) told her that he decided to hang it up after the president delivered racist attacks on Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) over the summer.
Breaking Banner
‘It’s not a game show’: Soledad O’Brien reams CNN host for fretting over impeachment TV ratings
Soledad O'Brien, a former CNN host, slammed the network over the weekend for what she referred to as "Cillizza-level inanity," referring to contributor Chris Cillizza.
In a Sunday segment on CNN's Reliable Sources, host Brian Stelter wondered about the ratings for the "first episode" of the public impeachment hearings.
"I hate to talk this way," Stelter said. "Will the Democrats put on a powerful first episode? Will they convince people to keep watching?"
"Why is CNN so stupid about important shit?" O'Brien wrote on Twitter. "This is Cillizza-level inanity. Brian should be ashamed of himself."