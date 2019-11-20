Impeachment inquiry hearing bursts into laughter after Schiff burns Devin Nunes

The final speeches of the House Intelligence Committee came as the clock approached 8 p.m. EST.

Ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA) made a passionate speech comparing the impeachment inquiry to the Spanish Inquisition but claimed that people who were murdered were actually treated better because they know their accuser. According to History.com, however, “those accused of heresy were forced to testify. If the heretic did not confess, torture and execution were inescapable. Heretics weren’t allowed to face accusers, received no counsel, and were often victims of false accusations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the 11 hours, Nunes accused Democrats of pounding the table and shouting, something Republicans have actually been shown to do throughout the hearing. Nunes again attacked the whistleblower, saying that Democrats are hiding him, an interesting twist because RealClearInvestigations and Donald Trump Jr. outed the whistleblower online.

Nunes then begged Americans watching at home to “turn off the TV” or “put the kids to bed,” perhaps to avoid hearing the final remarks from the chairman.

Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) replied simply, “I thank the gentleman as always for his remarks.” It was unclear if it was an attempt at sarcasm or Schiff’s signature restraint which prompted the audience to burst into laughter.

Watch the video below: