Impeachment inquiry hearing bursts into laughter after Schiff burns Devin Nunes
The final speeches of the House Intelligence Committee came as the clock approached 8 p.m. EST.
Ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA) made a passionate speech comparing the impeachment inquiry to the Spanish Inquisition but claimed that people who were murdered were actually treated better because they know their accuser. According to History.com, however, “those accused of heresy were forced to testify. If the heretic did not confess, torture and execution were inescapable. Heretics weren’t allowed to face accusers, received no counsel, and were often victims of false accusations.”
At the end of the 11 hours, Nunes accused Democrats of pounding the table and shouting, something Republicans have actually been shown to do throughout the hearing. Nunes again attacked the whistleblower, saying that Democrats are hiding him, an interesting twist because RealClearInvestigations and Donald Trump Jr. outed the whistleblower online.
Nunes then begged Americans watching at home to “turn off the TV” or “put the kids to bed,” perhaps to avoid hearing the final remarks from the chairman.
Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) replied simply, “I thank the gentleman as always for his remarks.” It was unclear if it was an attempt at sarcasm or Schiff’s signature restraint which prompted the audience to burst into laughter.
Dem lawmaker demolishes GOP defense that Trump still did more for Ukraine than Obama
During the impeachment testimony of State Department officials Laura Cooper and David Hale, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) used his time to dismantle a growing defense of President Donald Trump's apparent use of Ukrainian foreign aid for an extortion scheme: that Obama didn't give Ukraine aid either, so Trump didn't even have to.
"Now as to the justification," said Swalwell. "The justification is that the Obama administration only provided blankets, so the Ukrainians should be grateful, even after being shaken down, that the Trump administration provided more, but the truth, Ms. Cooper, is that under the Obama administration and the European Reassurance Initiative, $175 million were provided from U.S. taxpayer dollars to the Ukrainians, is that right?"
‘He’d back out from bone spurs’: Internet mocks Trump for saying if impeachment was a ‘prizefight they’d stop it’
President Donald Trump lamented that if the House Intelligence Committee hearings were a "prizefight" then they'd "stop it." It isn't clear what Trump is trying to say with the comment, but the internet agreed with his take, because he would have been knocked out.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1197298118330474498
Typically boxing matches aren't stopped until the end of each round or a boxer is knocked down. So, it's possible Trump means that he doesn't think they are playing fair. Indeed, after Wednesday's testimony, Trump may feel as though he's been slugged below the belt.
Trumper Scott Jennings slams Devin Nunes for ‘being caught totally flat-footed’
It's clear the morning testimony didn't go as well as Republicans had wanted. The concern was evident on the face of House Minority Leader Devin Nunes (R-CA), who exchanged glances with the GOP counsel.
Republican Scott Jennings is quick to defend the White House and the GOP, but Wednesday even he was forced to concede his party wasn't prepared for what EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified.
CNN host John King noted that the Republican counsel brought up Rudy Giuliani and his business relationships in Ukraine, outside of his work for President Donald Trump.