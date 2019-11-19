Quantcast
Improved IRS enforcement could raise $1 trillion in 10 years — even without raising taxes: study

2 hours ago

According to Markets Insider, a new National Bureau of Economic Research study by economists Larry Summers and Natasha Sarin suggests that the Internal Revenue Service could boost tax collection by $1 trillion over the next 10 years without any tax increase — just by increasing audits, improving their information technology and reporting requirements, and therefore collecting unpaid taxes that people already owe.

Such an overhaul would require around a $100 billion boost to the IRS budget, they estimated — meaning it would more than pay for itself.

“Almost everyone involved in public-policy debates agrees that it would be good if the federal government could collect more revenue without raising tax rates or reducing tax deductions or credits,” wrote Summers and Sarin in an overview in the Washington Post. “It should be indisputable that investment to make sure all citizens meet their tax obligations is desirable.”

One of their most notable findings is that under the current system, around $7.5 trillion in taxes will go uncollected by 2029 — and that 70 percent of it will be taxes owed by the top 1 percent of earners.

Despite the top 1 percent’s overwhelming share of uncollected taxes, an investigation in May by ProPublica found that the IRS audits these earners at a rate of just 1.56 percent — which is just slightly more than the rate at which the IRS audits claims of the earned income tax credit (EITC), a program used mainly by people who make less than $20,000 a year.

Newly leaked emails show Stephen Miller regularly pushed Breitbart to run anti-Rubio hit pieces

28 mins ago

November 19, 2019

Newly leaked emails obtained by NBC News show that Trump White House aide Stephen Miller regularly pressed right-wing website Brietbart News to run pieces attacking Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) during the 2016 election campaign.

The emails show that Miller regularly sent editorial directives to former Breitbart writer Katie McHugh even while he was working on the Trump campaign. According to McHugh, Miller had a special affinity for going after Rubio, who led a Republican effort to secure a deal for comprehensive immigration reform in the Senate.

‘Smoking gun so hot it’s still on fire’: Ex-US Attorney astonished by text shown in Vindman testimony

53 mins ago

November 19, 2019

A former U.S. Attorney says Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman has delivered "smoking gun" evidence of a quid pro quo arrangement between President Donald Trump and Ukraine.

The National Security Council staffer told a House impeachment inquiry that he was aware of -- and alarmed by -- efforts as early as March to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation of Joe Biden and his son, which he believed were conducted to deliver a political benefit the president.

The counsel for House Democrats then showed a text sent 30 minutes before Trump's July 25 call to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky, which shows the special envoy Kurt Volker dangling a White House visit to a Zelensky aide in exchange for an investigation.

‘Perfectly impeachable’: George Conway says Vindman and Williams testimony is ‘absolutely devastating’ for Trump

56 mins ago

November 19, 2019

On Tuesday, as Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Mike Pence aide Jennifer Williams testified publicly about their knowledge of the Ukraine scandal, conservative lawyer George Conway called the testimony "devastating" for President Donald Trump — and proclaimed his conduct both impeachable and criminal.

This testimony, from two witnesses to the July 25 call, is absolutely devastating. That call was absolutely “perfect,” all right—perfectly impeachable.

And criminal.

— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 19, 2019

