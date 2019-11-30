Quantcast
Intel Chairman Adam Schiff announces Tuesday vote on impeachment inquiry report on Donald Trump

Published

14 mins ago

on

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a Tuesday vote on their impeachment committee report.

The vote is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Eastern.

The Intelligence Committee is chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking Republican is Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).

NEWS: The House Intelligence committee will vote on its impeachment inquiry report on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6PM ET. The report then heads to the Judiciary Committee, which is holding its first public hearing on Wednesday at 10AM ET

'Everything Trump Touches Dies': Alabama Crimson Tide ridiculed for being 'cursed' by the president after another loss

Published

59 mins ago

on

November 30, 2019

By

The Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Iron Bowl Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

The loss came three weeks after Alabama fans cheered President Donald Trump -- and lost their first home game in four years to Lousiana State University.

Trump was blamed for jinxing the Crimson Tide after the loss to LSU -- and was once again ridiculed after Alabama's second loss.

One popular joke was that "Everything Trump Touches Dies" -- often abbreviated as #ETTD online -- which came from the title of a best-selling book by conservative political strategist Rick Wilson.

Trump's latest defense is that impeachment hearings should not occur while he's out of town

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 30, 2019

By

While on vacation at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump attacked Democrats for the impeachment inquiry into his solicitation of foreign election assistance.

"I will be representing our Country in London at NATO, while the Democrats are holding the most ridiculous Impeachment hearings in history," Trump argued

"Read the Transcripts, NOTHING was done or said wrong," Trump argued, despite the fact the transcript revealed him soliciting foreign election assistance in violation of federal law.

The scheme was also confessed on national TV by White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Trump's defense attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

