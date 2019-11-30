Intel Chairman Adam Schiff announces Tuesday vote on impeachment inquiry report on Donald Trump
The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a Tuesday vote on their impeachment committee report.
The vote is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Eastern.
The Intelligence Committee is chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking Republican is Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).
