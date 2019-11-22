Intelligence agencies briefed the Senate on Russian propaganda blaming Ukraine — Republicans didn’t believe it
Friday it was revealed that Russia has worked on a disinformation campaign to blame Ukraine for the 2016 election meddling.
Every U.S. and international intelligence agency (other than Russia) has confirmed that Russia was at fault for the election meddling. Facebook and Twitter released information about the costs and ad buys done by Russian disinformation campaigns. Yet, Russia is now attempting to blame Ukraine.
Also on Friday, the Senate Republicans were outed for knowing about the conspiracy from Russia months ago. Senators had a “highly classified briefing” this fall that outlined the propaganda effort.
“But nevertheless, Republicans that I talked to in the aftermath coming forward, the Republicans are still siding with the president instead of the experts,” said CNN’s Manu Raju.
Watch the full report below:
CNN
