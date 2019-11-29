Internet argues over what ‘Mick Mulvaney looks like’ after hilarious photo of Trump’s acting chief of staff
Acting White House Mick Mulvaney was spotted wearing quite an outfit after arriving in Florida after a trip to Afghanistan aboard Air Force One.
Mulvaney was wearing a stars and stripes golf shirt, and a Space Force hat.
A photo posted on Twitter by Reuters contract photographer Tom Brenner quickly went viral.
Yes, that is a Space Force hat.
— Tom Brenner (@tombrennerphoto) November 29, 2019
On Twitter, people quickly began speculating as to what Mulvaney looked like.
Here are some of the suggestions and other thoughts:
Mick Mulvaney looks like he’s starring in a Disney+ movie about a 10-year-old who accidentally becomes president. pic.twitter.com/4wPI9i1yTJ
— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 29, 2019
Mick Mulvaney looks like that caddy that always misreads the putt, but you follow their advice anyway. pic.twitter.com/pqhuBCaEz1
— Doug Shows is the whistleblower! (@MinardiCeiling) November 29, 2019
Mick Mulvaney looks like a Fred Armisen character in a sketch about a guy who just realized he's no longer the coolest guy at the annual Ayn Rand diorama convention pic.twitter.com/2eL9qkjWQY
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) November 29, 2019
Mick Mulvaney looks like he works as an assistant manager of a Scranton vape shop and can’t come within a 1000 yards of schools or playgrounds pic.twitter.com/g0k2k5Hgfc
— john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) November 30, 2019
Mick Mulvaney looks like that dude who steals used tissues from his women coworkers trash cans
— john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) November 30, 2019
He totally looks like Trump's caddy in this photo.
— Saucy 🌐 (@Orwelian84) November 29, 2019
An impressive Defeated Ryder Cup Captain look. https://t.co/RDQBxN7SqT
— Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) November 30, 2019
Assistant US gymnastic coach returning with the Bronze. https://t.co/IkW6xu3YOa
— Chris Regan (@ChrisRRegan) November 29, 2019
Caption: “Tired of Winning.” https://t.co/yrUgLxZFcS
— John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) November 29, 2019
He looks like an 8th grader on his first trip to DC https://t.co/t0SNmg5djP
— Francis Grubar (@frankgrubar) November 29, 2019
When you know we won’t “Get over it.”
(H/t @MollyJongFast) https://t.co/SErorEBlyp pic.twitter.com/qMpHH5x7in
— Steve Marmel (@Marmel) November 29, 2019
Excuse me, is the "Metro" the same thing as the "subway?" pic.twitter.com/XTswk7zjOt
— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) November 30, 2019
Im sorry there are space force hats? https://t.co/Bxsypvei52 pic.twitter.com/sH22LnU6JN
— Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) November 29, 2019
People have noted that he’s wearing a Space Force hat, but what makes the whole thing even more pathetic: that hat is Trump campaign merch https://t.co/sHlBu8XH8P pic.twitter.com/g4A8lpbdRj
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 30, 2019
Mick Mulvaney looks like he sells his self-published Christian thriller, about a private detective named Dick Delaney who thwarts a thinly fictionalized version of the Waco seige, from his trunk in the parking lot outside the monthly gun show at the Jefferson County Civic Center https://t.co/FWlENQYocz
— Sam Thielman (@samthielman) November 30, 2019
This was not the first time somebody around Trump was spotted in an eyebrow-raising flag outfit, Kid Rock wore American flag pants while golfing with the commander-in-chief.