Internet disgusted after Erdoğan makes Trump and GOP senators watch propaganda video in the Oval Office

Published

35 mins ago

on

On Thursday, Axios reported that during a reception at the Oval Office, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan — who has come under international scrutiny for his brutal treatment of Kurdish freedom fighters — whipped out his iPad and made President Donald Trump and several GOP senators watch a video describing Kurds as terrorists.

Commenters on social media were quick to excoriate the president for allowing a notorious strongman to bring propaganda into the White House and make U.S. officials watch it on his personal tablet:

