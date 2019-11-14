Internet disgusted after Erdoğan makes Trump and GOP senators watch propaganda video in the Oval Office

On Thursday, Axios reported that during a reception at the Oval Office, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan — who has come under international scrutiny for his brutal treatment of Kurdish freedom fighters — whipped out his iPad and made President Donald Trump and several GOP senators watch a video describing Kurds as terrorists.

Commenters on social media were quick to excoriate the president for allowing a notorious strongman to bring propaganda into the White House and make U.S. officials watch it on his personal tablet:

ADVERTISEMENT

Scarily enough, I’m sure it worked. — Taurean (@taureanb) November 14, 2019

They allow outside electronics in the oval now?? Is OPSEC still a thing or have we just given up? — Susan🌈😎🍀☘️ (@SusanJustSusan) November 14, 2019

Wtf? Trump flagrantly is hosting infomercials in the Oval Office for dictators?

But no electronic devices are allowed in the Oval Office or SCIFS yet Trump & Assoc. can do it for propaganda and/or pizza purposes ? This is not safe. This is not ok. This is messed up. — An Old Woman (@linda72135856) November 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

What? Gee, I thought Trump said Erdogan gets along very well with the Kurds! — Jeanine Barone (@JCreatureTravel) November 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

For all his bluster and bombast, Trump is a weak man. No pushback. At all. Just watched. pic.twitter.com/nEwiJFCYxt — Taurean (@taureanb) November 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

“The senators in the meeting took turns pushing back on Erdoğan, while Trump sat back and watched, intervening occasionally to play traffic cop.” He’s not a ‘traffic cop.’ He just doesn’t know enuf about anything to have an opinion. He’ll side with the dictator in the end tho. — Stewie (@Stewie0) November 14, 2019

Were @LindseyGrahamSC‘s comments to Erdoğan BEFORE or AFTER he blocked a bill in the Senate to recognize the Armenian genocide by the Young Turks (1915-1917)? “There were also massacres of Armenians in 1894, 1895, 1896, 1909, and a reprise between 1920 and 1923.” —@NYTimes — 2020ResistBotUS (@2020ResistBotU1) November 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

When, precisely, will Lindsey Graham wake up and realize it’s Trump that is the cause of the problem with Turkey and Syria. He’s allowing and encouraging them to commit these crimes. — Phydeauz (@Phydeauz) November 14, 2019