Internet mocks Trump for big Kentucky loss with #ByeByeBevin: ‘This is where you pretend you never met Bevin’

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is not having a good election night. After President Donald Trump went to the state and begged with his supporters to vote for Bevin so he could avoid humiliation, Bevin still isn’t winning, with 99 percent reporting and the Associated Press and NBC have called the race for Andy Beshear.

Tuesday Matt Bevin losing “sends a really bad message,” said Trump. He then pleaded with his fans, “you can’t let that happen to me!”

Here’s Trump saying at his rally in Kentucky last night that Matt Bevin losing “sends a really bad message” and pleading with his fans, “you can’t let that happen to me!” Welp, it happened. pic.twitter.com/LUHSUAgSnB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2019

In the words of MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, “That just happened to you.”

Trump won Kentucky by 30 points in 2016, it was one of his top five states.

It prompted many to take to Twitter with the hashtag #ByeByeBevin.

You can see the best tweets below:

R’s are saying that Bevin’s loss doesn’t matter because he was a singularly arrogant executive who picked stupid fights that alienated suburban voters. Oh. I guess that has no applicability to 2020 then. Hmmm. Also, pls explain Virginia. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) November 6, 2019

I really feel like my vote counted today. #ByeByeBevin — najohn58 (@najohn58) November 6, 2019

Have any words for Matt Bevin? Your endorsement is worth as much as your casinos right now. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 6, 2019

https://twitter.com/l_b_mitch/status/1191906939837411329

A year ago, we made this shirt. Then we saw our new governor-elect @AndyBeshearKY wear it all over Kentucky. We think he’ll make good on his promise to defend public education, but if not, we’re going to remind him. A lot. Thanks, Andy, and good luck! #ByeByeBevin #kyelect pic.twitter.com/9H58ip6GUj — Liz Palmer, CJE (@lizpalmer1) November 6, 2019

As happy as I am that Andy Beshear, and the people of Kentucky, won tonight; I'm just as happy about how sick Mitch McConnell and Trump are over these results. Not only did Republicans lose but turnout was HUGE which never bodes well for them. 😏#KYGov #ByeByeBevin — Justice is Being Usurped (@firedup79) November 6, 2019

I want to tweet something clever and witty to @GovMattBevin about how he’s a loser, a jerk, and unemployed but honestly…he’s not worth my 140 characters. 🤷🏼‍♀️ #ByeByeBevin — kathryn. (@KT427) November 6, 2019

Kentuckians have spoken… Don't mess with our kids!!! #byebyebevin — Nikki meade (@nikkimeade01) November 6, 2019

Republicans won every other race, don't get carried away. But this is a huge burning pile of poo at Drumpf's doorstep. — Todd Takei (@ToothTakei) November 6, 2019

"You can't let that happen to me." It did happen. Trump is radioactive. — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) November 6, 2019

They couldn't have elected @AndyBeshearKY without him! So great of him to turn #KYGov blue! — Wack-A-Molé (@Mephistodeus) November 6, 2019

Kentucky! Virginia! You just got booed again!! — Paz (@Spaniard8888888) November 6, 2019

Thank you, Don. Please feel free to endorse as many complicit Republicans as you want. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 6, 2019

Aren't you going to congratulate the new governor of Kentucky, too? lol — Janis (@Janis64555857) November 6, 2019

Or say he lost because you never campaigned for him! — Connor Murray 🌹 (@cmurray90266) November 6, 2019