Internet mocks Trump for big Kentucky loss with #ByeByeBevin: 'This is where you pretend you never met Bevin'

Published

40 mins ago

on

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is not having a good election night. After President Donald Trump went to the state and begged with his supporters to vote for Bevin so he could avoid humiliation, Bevin still isn’t winning, with 99 percent reporting and the Associated Press and NBC have called the race for Andy Beshear.

Tuesday Matt Bevin losing “sends a really bad message,” said Trump. He then pleaded with his fans, “you can’t let that happen to me!”

In the words of MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, “That just happened to you.”

Trump won Kentucky by 30 points in 2016, it was one of his top five states.

It prompted many to take to Twitter with the hashtag #ByeByeBevin.

You can see the best tweets below:

https://twitter.com/l_b_mitch/status/1191906939837411329

